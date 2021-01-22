Coi LeRay Gets Involved in Benzino/Royce Da 5’9’s Feud

Love & Hip-Hop legend Benzino’s daughter Coi LeRay has gotten involved in her father’s feud with Royce Da 5’9.

In a new song titled “No More Parties,” LeRay said in part, “My daddy let me down.”

LeRay became a part of Benzino and Royce’s feud when Royce said that the former editor of The Source should be a better father. Earlier in January, Royce said, “I’m gon take your daughter to the park and let her ride the swings if you don’t quit spending your whole day being a twitter goon. She pussy popping on a handstand on IG. Now go hug her and tell her she’s beautiful before Drake or Trey Songz does.”

Benzino Previously Called Royce Eminem’s ‘Slave Boy’

Benzino and Royce first got into it when the Detroit-born rapper defended Eminem against Benzino’s attacks. Royce tweeted that Benzino was “stuck in 2006.” Benzino responded by calling Royce Slim Shady’s “slave boy.” Benzino and Eminem’s feud goes back to 2003 when Benzino referred to Em as “Vanilla Ice.”

LeRay Says: ‘F*** Everybody, I Can’t Trust Nobody’

LeRay raps on the song, “I’m too busy getting this money counting cheddar/My daddy let me down, but I promise you I won’t let up/I wanna say f*** that man, but that s*** won’t make me better.” She adds, “F*** everybody, I can’t trust nobody/I ain’t even really tryna party, don’t invite me to no party.”

LeRay Said About Her Career: ‘I’ve Got to Build & Create a Story’

LeRay spoke about her career prospects in a January 2021 interview with RevoltTV. LeRay said, “As an upcoming artist, you’ve got to build. You’ve got to create a story. I’m living my life, taking my time with this s*** because you don’t want to rush anything. I want to make sure that the way I tell my story is exactly how it needs to be. As long as it needs to take, that’s what the f*** it’s going to be. The day that I do tell my story and drop the project, it’s going to f****** go crazy. I’m definitely hitting Billboard charts. I promise you that.”

Benzino Has Made Numerous Comments About His Eminem Beef Over the Years

In August 2012, Benzino said that he was in the wrong over the Eminem beef. He told MTV, “I can say it now, I was wrong for it. Because at the end of the day, Em is a great lyricist and he should be able to express himself in hip-hop as anybody should.”

Benzino made statements about the beef in October 2019 to The Source. Benzino said that he was in a “dark place” at the time of the beef. He said that had to go against his entire staff at the magazine in order to maintain the feud. Benzino was quoted as saying, “The only time I gave myself the mics was the Eminem situation. It was me against the staff, me against everybody. At that point, it was just f*** everybody. I was in a dark place where I felt like ‘I’m standing for something that’s right.’ I felt like nobody backed me.” He went on to compare some Eminem fans to people who voted for Donald Trump.

