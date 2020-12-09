K. Michelle Reveals Intimate Details About Her Connection to R. Kelly

K. Michelle says that making an album without R. Kelly’s guidance “hurts.” The Love & Hip-Hop star has previously spoken about her close relationship with the disgraced singer.

In a series of tweets in the early hours of December 9, Michelle, 34, said that if she could speak with Kelly, 53, about her new album, “so many of [her] musical questions would be answered.” Michelle encouraged her followers to learn as much as they can from their mentors while they still have access to them. She says, “I took days of learning for granted never knowing this would happen to him.”

At the time of writing, Kelly is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago after being accused of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, child pornography possession, human trafficking, kidnapping, forced labor and racketeering.

Michelle Says She Can Separate ‘the Man for the Music’

Michelle went on to tweet that she is “trying to create the most genuine last R&B record and I really need to play it for him but you can’t.” She says, “It hurts. I have to be confident in my skills and do this alone.”

Michelle tweeted that she was not defending Kelly’s alleged actions saying, “Wrong is wrong but within separating the man from the music, musically I’ve trusted him my whole career and now it’s time to trust my own self.” Michelle also said, “No one will ever understand how heavy it is watching the person who saved your life be crucified in front of the world for their sickness.”

Michelle reiterated that she was not defending Kelly’s actions in saying that she misses him and said that she has even reached out to his victims.

Michelle Said Kelly ‘Controlled Her’ in the 2014 Song ‘Build a Man’

In 2014, Michelle sang about her relationship with Kelly in the song, “Build a Man” from her second album Anybody Wanna Buy a Heart? Michelle sang, “He adored me, loved to hear me sing, but control me.” Michelle spoke about the song and her relationship in a 2017 interview with Revolt TV in which she said, “I respect everything he’s done for me and taught me. I wouldn’t be the artist I am today, I wouldn’t know how to record, I would know the importance of the music. So my loyalty always has a point. But for me, you’ll never hear me tell another woman what she went through.”

Michelle Has Defended Kelly in the Past

Michelle appeared to defend Kelly in a January 2019 Instagram post, via The Jasmine Brand, that emerged around the time that the documentary Surviving R. Kelly aired. Michelle wrote in a post, “Why are we good at judging people’s demons when we are so bad at fighting our own?” In 2017, a “music producer” said in a Facebook post that Michelle had been one of Kelly’s victims, according to BET.

Michelle told TV One’s Uncensored in October 2018 that she felt trapped while living at R. Kelly’s home saying, “I remember feeling trapped. If I leave this house, I’m never going to sing. I’m having to stay there. I don’t see my family. I don’t see anybody but R. Kelly.” Michelle said that Kelly was at the time helping her career greatly by telling recording studios that she was the female version of Kelly. Michelle said that when she decided to leave Kelly’s home, the singer cut off all contact with her. Michelle adds, “A lot of my career and a lot of the things that I went through [at] the core of it was a man.”

