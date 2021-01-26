Was Keyshia Cole Drunk During the Verzuz Battle With Ashanti?

On January 21, 2021, Keyshia Cole and Ashanti went head-to-head during a Verzuz battle via Instagram. Viewers were wondering if Cole was intoxicated during the matchup, which she addressed during a chat with fellow vocalist Elijah Blake. While talking about the Verzuz on Instagram Live, the “I Should’ve Cheated” singer denied that she was drunk.

“I’m also hearing that people think I was sauced up, like I was taking shots the whole time,” she said. “I don’t even… that’s a known fact that you can’t be sauced up when you’re trying to sing and hit notes. So it wasn’t until the end when I was like, ‘Lemme get a couple shots.’ At the end. It was time to have a good time at that point.”

Cole also apologized for being late to the Verzuz session and explained that technical difficulties caused her lateness.

“I want to apologize for not sitting my a** in that seat. OK?,” she said. “Because I was there and I should’ve sat down. I should’ve just sat in the seat no matter if I felt like the visual wasn’t clear. They said my music wasn’t gonna be right or whatever it was. I think, more so than anything, people wanted me to sit, be present…even though they didn’t know that I was present.”

She added: “I was really skeptical about that. I don’t want to go on and they not see me and I’m looking blurry, the connection is not right and everything like that.”

Fans also felt like when she finally arrived she was in a hostile mood, something she also denied.

“People know I wear my heart on my sleeve,” she continued. “I’m Keyshia Cole. That’s just the bottom line. That’s the type of person I am. But once I got there and sat in that seat, I just wanted to hurry up and start. It wasn’t until the third song where I had to pull back and say let me say that I apologize for this. Finally, we’re here and we’re in the groove.”

See the full chat below.

Keyshia Cole Explained Why She Forgave O.T Genasis

Keyshia Cole really brung out O.T. Genasis during the Verzuz battle 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/f2H0YDoHWN — CULTURE CENTRAL (@_CultureCentral) January 22, 2021

During the Verzuz, O.T Genasis joined Keyshia Cole while “Love” played, which let viewers know that the two had buried the hatchet. In 2020, they were at odds over O.T Genasis’ remake of “Love” into a Crip-gang anthem called “Never Knew.” Cole discussed how she and the “Everybody Mad” rapper got on good terms.

“For him to apologize and for us to work it out,” she said. “We both apologized. It’s all good. Nobody want to focus on hate and not liking one another for 2021. It’s certain people that you can’t get along with but it’s certain people that it’s good. We on good energy. We on positivity. It’s all good.”

How Does Keyshia Cole Really Feel About OT Genesis' "Love" Remake – One On One With Keyshia ColeKeyshia Cole weighs in on OT Genesis' "Love" remake. FOX SOUL is a new live and interactive streaming channel dedicated to the African American viewer. The programs aim to celebrate black culture and deal with real topics that impact the everyday lives of the black community through frank and insightful dialogue with local and national… 2019-12-19T23:48:19Z

Even though she and O.T Genasis let bygones be bygones after feuding over his “Love” spoof, her sister Elite Noel didn’t agree with her decision. She shared her feelings in a now-deleted Instagram video and said she still is upset about the comments he made about their mother, who struggles with drug addiction.

“Let me just tell y’all where it went left for me, ’cause you know I’m motherf****** Keyshia till the day I D I motherf****** E. But when you let a n**** hug you, that got on the internet joking about selling your mama motherf****** crack, that’s when I got to take a step back. B****, that’s a no-go for me. You can’t touch me, you can’t breathe on me, you can’t – I don’t give a f*** about what none of y’all got to say – Don’t touch me if you bragging about or laugh about selling my motherf****** mama, the b**** that birthed us – the reason y’all got Keyshia is cause Frankie didn’t give up. Let’s be clear about this motherf****** s***, Frankie got seven motherf****** children, okay. She ain’t got one. I think you stupid.”

Cole didn’t respond to her sister’s comments publicly.

READ NEXT: Saweetie Wants to Collaborate With This ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star