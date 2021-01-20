‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star Expecting 1st Child With NFL Star

A Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star is expecting her first child with NFL star Justin Hardy.

Season 9 star Kiyomi Leslie, 29, announced in an Instagram post that she is expecting the child. Leslie did not say how far along she is. Leslie posted a video on her page showing her in a photoshoot with her hand on her stomach. Leslie wrote in the caption, “Blessed and enjoying living in the moment.” The post was Leslie’s first since December 29. One commenter on the pregnancy announcement said, “Sis, why didn’t I know you were pregnant? Congratulations, boo.”

When We Last Saw Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, She Was Dating Shooter Gates

During her appearances on Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, Leslie was in an open relationship with Shooter Gates. In total, Leslie has made nine appearances on the show, according to her Fandom page.

Leslie was previously a reality star on the show Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta. It’s unclear if Leslie will be returning to Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta in 2021. During her time on the show, Leslie had a beef with Scrapp’s sister, Cheyenne, and had social media beefs with Spice and Sierra Gates.

Leslie’s Break Up from With Bow Wow Made News Worldwide

Prior to that, Leslie had been in a relationship with Lil Bow Wow.

In 2018, Bow Wow’s relationship with Leslie made news after he was accused of domestic violence. Recently it was reported that Bow Wow was working on a concept album that will be about his ex-girlfriends.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Bow Wow and Leslie got into an altercation following a Super Bowl party in the city in February 2019. The fight began when Bow Wow accused Leslie of talking to another man at the party. The newspaper named the man as “Shaquille.”

Hardy & Leslie Was Pictured Together on Vacation in The Bahamas in 2019

Between 2015 and 2019, Hardy played his football with the Atlanta Falcons. In 72 appearances, Hardy, who played as a wide receiver, nearly made it to 1,000 yards. Leslie is a native of North Carolina. In 2019, Leslie was pictured on a vacation in The Bahamas with Hardy.

Photos from Leslie’s Baby Shower Were Posted on Instagram

Leslie reposted messages of congratulations from followers on her Instagram story. The Shade Room also posted photos showing Hardy and Leslie at a baby shower together. Photos of the event were also posted on the Instagram page of celebrity stylist Motif Ricketts. Photos from the event show Leslie in a blue dress in a room surrounded by blue and white balloons.

