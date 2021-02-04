WATCH: ‘Love & Hip Hop: Family Reunion’ Teaser

Love & Hip Hop: Family Reunion airs on February 8 but you don’t have to wait till then to watch the first five minutes of the latest installment of our favorite reality series.

The show’s six episode run goes through until March 15 and will feature stars from Atlanta, Miami, Hollywood and New York. The show sees the castmembers relocate from their various home cities to a hotel in Arizona. The spin off follows on from Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked and Love & Hip Hop: It’s a Love Thing. The show was driven off air for the first time since it’s debut in 2011 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

You’ll See Momma Dee Force Yandy to Peel Shrimp

In the clip, you will see Trick Daddy, his son, Jayden, and Momma Dee, host a barbecue for the other cast members. A memorable moment ensues when Momma Dee forces Yandy to peel shrimp as soon as she arrives.

In addition to your favorite stars such as Erica Dixon, Ray J, Apryl Jones, Fizz and Karlie Redd, the show will also feature Tamika D. Mallory, the co-founder of social justice organization Until Freedom as well as rapper Mysonne, a fellow co-founder of the group.

Mysonne is Bronx-born MC, similar to Love & Hip Hop: New York icon Cardi B. Coinciedentally, one of Mysonne’s most well-known songs is titled “Ain’t No Love in Hip Hop.”

Love & Hip Hop creator Mona Scott-Young said in October 2020 that she was planning to work with Mallory and Aaron Hernandez’s wife Shayanna Jenkins. Mallory has also worked with Yandy Smith in the past.

Young told Deadline about Mallory saying, “She’s been thrust into the forefront of this movement and then becomes a voice of the people, not by choice but by necessity and for me it was an incredible honor to be able to lend my skillsets for capturing this moment in time and memorializing it.”

The show also sees Yung Joc’s son take center stage. According to VH1’s website, the show will see the cast members “gather to celebrate Black joy and discuss important social issues — and of course, turn up.”

An Earlier Released Clip of the Show Showed More Drama Between Bambi & Erica Dixon

In a different previously released clip of the show, Bambi asks Scrappy if Momma Dee invited Erica Dixon to the party. Scrappy and Dixon share a 15-year-old daughter, Emani, together. The couple were together for more than decade, becoming engaged in 2012 prior to their split in 2013.

Dixon was quoted in 2019 as accusing Bambi’s mother of threatening her then-14 year old daughter. Dixon said, “Bambi’s mom insulted Emani. Emani’s 14. This grown a**, bad build built-a** woman tried to fight my 14-year-old daughter. She told her she ‘fights scary-a** kids like her’ because she thought Emani had an attitude with her. Prior to that, she called my daughter a ‘label whore.'”

