Fans Accuse This Reality Star of Bleaching Her Skin

A Love & Hip Hop star has been accused of bleaching her skin in order to lighten her complexion. During an Instagram Live, fans began to accuse Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Moniece Slaughter of using the Kojic skin care products she was discussing in her video to bleach her skin.

“This is not for bleaching,” she declared. “I need you guys to get a good grip on the difference between exfoliating and brightening versus bleaching. Bleaching does not brighten. Bleaching deplenishes. Bleaching removes melanin. Bleaching takes away color, stains. That’s what bleaching does.”

She then added: “A product with no chemicals is not bleaching. There are no chemicals in her products. Which is why I agreed to actually use and keep you guys updated. The same way I do with my skin care.”

The 33-year-old responded to a comment under her video and said she would never consider bleaching her skin.

“Never once ever in my life nor will I ever attempt to do so,” she wrote. “Y’all gotta get over my [God] given color. And wasn’t a single filter on this IG Live either. Leave me alone.”

Slaughter Posted Bare Photo to Prove She Isn’t Bleaching Her Skin

Slaughter took things a step further and posted a picture of her with her shirt up covering her breasts with her arms so she could show her natural skin color to prove she doesn’t bleach her skin.

“Just woke up. Haven’t even washed my face. ZERO filter of ANY sort. 1st pic: my chest that gets ZERO sunlight. Compared to my arms & hands. My chest is MY WINTER COLOR PERIOD GET OVER IT!! So I’m going to bleach my face but not my lips. I’m going to bleach my face but not my chest, arms, hands, legs, & feet?”

Slaughter added that she doesn’t apply the Kojic products she was discussing in her video to her face. She also said she goes to Black dermatologists who specialize in treating people of color for her skin care.