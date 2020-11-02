Fans Accuse This Reality Star of Bleaching Her Skin

A Love & Hip Hop star has been accused of bleaching her skin in order to lighten her complexion. During an Instagram Live, fans began to accuse Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Moniece Slaughter of using the Kojic skin care products she was discussing in her video to bleach her skin.
“This is not for bleaching,” she declared. “I need you guys to get a good grip on the difference between exfoliating and brightening versus bleaching. Bleaching does not brighten. Bleaching deplenishes. Bleaching removes melanin. Bleaching takes away color, stains. That’s what bleaching does.”
She then added: “A product with no chemicals is not bleaching. There are no chemicals in her products. Which is why I agreed to actually use and keep you guys updated. The same way I do with my skin care.”
The 33-year-old responded to a comment under her video and said she would never consider bleaching her skin.
“Never once ever in my life nor will I ever attempt to do so,” she wrote. “Y’all gotta get over my [God] given color. And wasn’t a single filter on this IG Live either. Leave me alone.”
Slaughter Posted Bare Photo to Prove She Isn’t Bleaching Her Skin
Slaughter took things a step further and posted a picture of her with her shirt up covering her breasts with her arms so she could show her natural skin color to prove she doesn’t bleach her skin.
“Just woke up. Haven’t even washed my face. ZERO filter of ANY sort. 1st pic: my chest that gets ZERO sunlight. Compared to my arms & hands. My chest is MY WINTER COLOR PERIOD GET OVER IT!! So I’m going to bleach my face but not my lips. I’m going to bleach my face but not my chest, arms, hands, legs, & feet?”
Slaughter added that she doesn’t apply the Kojic products she was discussing in her video to her face. She also said she goes to Black dermatologists who specialize in treating people of color for her skin care.
“I have ZERO desire to be white,” she also wrote in the caption. “NONE. If I could hold on to my summer tans I would. Y’all see me on tv under lighting that is altered in post edit and tons of makeup down to my neck chest shoulders and arms. Literally. And swore that was my natural color. It’s flat out insulting. Not you. But those who INSIST THAT I BLEACH.”
Slaughter’s Co-stars Validated Her Feelings In the Comments of Her Post
View this post on Instagram
Just woke up. Haven’t even washed my face ZERO filter of ANY sort. 1st pic: my chest that gets ZERO sunlight. Compared to my arms & hands. My chest is MY WINTER COLOR PERIOD GET OVER IT!! So I’m going to bleach my face but not my lips. I’m going to bleach my face but not my chest, arms, hands, legs, & feet? I don’t now and never have used kojic on my face. I go to @drsusan90210dermatology A BLACK dermatologist and use HER products geared towards ALL people of color. I also go to @glowskinenhancement also a BLACK dermatologist and use her products that are for people of COLOR I also go to @honeybunnyskincare who is also a WOMAN OF COLOR for my facials. I don’t use white dermatologist. I don’t let white people do my laser hair removal either. I have ZERO desire to be white. NONE. if I could hold on to my summer tans I would. Y’all see me on tv under lighting that is altered in post edit and tons of makeup down to my neck chest shoulders and arms. Literally. And swore that was my natural color. It’s flat out insulting. Not you. But those who INSIST THAT I BLEACH
After she posted her upper body to prove folks wrong, her co-stars offered her some encouragement in her comments. Slaughter’s co-star Teairra Mari commented under her post telling her to stop over-explaining herself.
“LMAO! Moe, you do not have to explain to these people,” she commented. “I see you bear face all the time! This is quite comical.”
Her foe-turned-friend Princess Love also commented under the post saying:
“Stop reading mediatakeout.. they said I bought myself a new divorce booty.”
READ NEXT: Why Did Shaquille O’Neal Dump This Love & Hip Hop Star?