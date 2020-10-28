Love & Hip Hop Star Opens Up About Romance With Shaquille O’Neal

A Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star recently opened up about her relationship with a retired NBA all-star. On October 27, 2020, Moniece Slaughter dished about her past relationship with Shaquille O’Neal, according to The Neighborhood Talk.

In an interview on Instagram Live with Domenick Nati, Slaughter was candid about their time together. The reality star said their romance was “a fun time in her life.” She also spoke about how O’Neal’s infidelity led to the demise of their relationship. Slaughter told Nati that the NBA champion declared that “he was done being a player” when he was with her but she found out that that was false. She said that when she began questioning O’Neal, their relationship crumbled.

“He broke it off with me because I was asking too many questions [laughs],” she said. “He doesn’t want to be questioned. He does not like to be cornered and I’m the type where I’m like, ‘I don’t give a f*** who you are. If I’m concerned, I’m going to voice this concern, you’re going to answer it. The customer’s always right. You’ve been dropping off d***? That makes me the customer. I’m the receiving party. I’m always right.”

Despite their relationship not working out, she said she and the former Los Angeles Laker are still friends.

“We’re still good friends. We haven’t spoken in a minute just with everything that’s going on in the world…but I do know that if ever really, really needed him, he’d be there,” she said. “I think he and I are also better off as friends.”

In 2016, There Were Rumors Slaughter Was Pregnant By O’Neal

Slaughter’s co-star Jason Lee claimed that she was pregnant by O’Neal in 2012. She addressed the claims in now-deleted social media posts according to BET. Lee claimed that Slaughter had her relationship with O’Neal while he was still married, however he filed for divorce in 2007 according to People.

“No comment,” she wrote on Instagram. “Sad day when you’ve done literally nothing to an individual. A man at that. And he makes it his mission to do what he thinks is destroying you. But ultimately will damage the one individual who has nothing to do with any of it. My child. And if it weren’t for that, I’d let them keep it up.”

She denied that she was ever pregnant by Shaq on social media. On Twitter she wrote:

“Let me make it clear condoms. An iud. And a vasectomy make pregnancy impossible,” she tweeted. “Meeting him in 2012 makes it impossible during a marriage. SO STOP ASKING ME.”

She said she stopped addressing it once her lawyers told her to stop talking about “lies being told via social media” and to “let the courts deal with it.”

These claims were made during season three of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood when there were rumors that Slaughter had a sextape, something Lee had threatened to release. In a now-deleted Instagram post, he bashed Slaughter and made the allegations that she had an affair with O’Neal.

“If I was gonna drop it I would. As far as monetizing off your sex tape id rather sell the story of how you got pregnant f****** @shaq while he was a married man,” he wrote according to Starcasm.

