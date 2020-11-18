‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Reveals First Photos Of New Baby

Former Love & Hip Hop star Rah Ali welcomed her first child on November 11, 2020. She has now revealed her baby girl to the world. The Bronx, New York native revealed her daughter’s first public photos in an interview with People. She also revealed her name, Anaiá.

“I chose it because it’s Arabic and means ‘protected, diligence,’ and I strongly feel God covered she and I the whole way,” she told People.

Ali spoke about being overly excited to find out she was expecting her first child, especially since she has had a miscarriage in the past.

“I really felt it,” she said. “I texted my friend a few weeks later and asked her to stop at the store and get me a test, and when those lines popped up I said, ‘I knew it, I knew it.'”

She said when her doctor confirmed her pregnancy, she was in disbelief.