‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Reveals First Photos Of New Baby

Former Love & Hip Hop star Rah Ali welcomed her first child on November 11, 2020. She has now revealed her baby girl to the world. The Bronx, New York native revealed her daughter’s first public photos in an interview with People. She also revealed her name, Anaiá.
“I chose it because it’s Arabic and means ‘protected, diligence,’ and I strongly feel God covered she and I the whole way,” she told People.
Ali spoke about being overly excited to find out she was expecting her first child, especially since she has had a miscarriage in the past.
“I really felt it,” she said. “I texted my friend a few weeks later and asked her to stop at the store and get me a test, and when those lines popped up I said, ‘I knew it, I knew it.'”
“I asked him over and over if he was sure. He said, ‘Yes, Rah, it’s the results from your blood work… I’m sure.'”
After giving birth at Mercy Hospital in Miami, Florida, the news that she gave birth was first revealed on the Instagram page for her blog, “It’s Onsite.”
“OnSite is overjoyed to announce Rah Ali safely welcomed her healthy and beautiful baby girl today, 11-11-2020,” they captioned a photo of Ali with her daughter. “Mommy and baby are both doing well.”
Rah Ali Welcomed Her First Child Almost a Year & a Half After She Miscarried
Ali suffered a devastating loss in 2019 when she was five months pregnant. She unexpectedly went into labor and her baby didn’t survive after she gave birth. Ali told People that after she began experiencing painful cramps, her husband called 911 and she was told that her water had broken and she had went into labor.
Since she was only 20 weeks along when she delivered, doctors told her there was no chance her baby would survive.
Ali said losing her baby was the “worst experience” of her life.
Every single day, I would get up and feel her kicking and I would talk to her. Not like a baby, but like a person. I would say, ‘What are we eating this morning?’ Or, ‘Okay, you’re getting agitated and feisty. I know you’re hungry and I’m going to eat something.’ Our bond was so strong. Maybe because God knew I would never be able to experience it … I just felt so connected to her. When you’re pregnant with your first child, it’s a whole mental thing just knowing that you’re going to deliver. Every day you count down and see [your due date] getting closer and closer. At five months, I hadn’t even come to the realization that it was going to happen. It was the worst experience of my life.”
Ali had named her baby Sanaa.
Rah Ali Married in 2017
Rah Ali has been very hushed about her love life. She’s a married woman but has never shown off her better half on social media nor did he appear on Love & Hip Hop when she was a cast member. She quietly got married to him in 2017, VH1 reported.
They had snagged photos of her wedding ceremony from an Instagram page that no longer exists. VH1 reported:
“According to footage we snagged from Fameolous’s instagram, the beachfront wedding took place in Miami and with an intimate gathering of the couple’s closest family and friends (decked in all white, of course!). Rah said “I do!” in a blinged out off-the-shoulder mermaid-style gown and walked down the aisle to Nicki Minaj’s “Moment For Life.”
Ali got engaged in 2013.