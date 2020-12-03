Reality Star Says ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Destroyed Relationship With Son

A former Love & Hip Hop star is blaming the reality show for destroying the relationship he had with his son. In a recent interview with Drink Champs, Saigon said that after he appeared on season four of Love & Hip Hop with the mother of his son, Erica Jean, the relationship he had with his soon-to-be nine-year-old son crumbled.

“I want a relationship with my son,” he told hosts N.O.R.E and DJ EFN. “I don’t have the relationship with my son.”

The Brooklyn, New York native said he felt that the Love & Hip Hop series “killed” his co-parenting relationship with Jean and he now he “hardly knows” his son.

I explained to this young lady, I said, ‘look, you can’t raise this little Black man like I can, man. I don’t give a f*** what n***** come in and out of your life, nobody’s gonna love this n**** unconditionally. Stop f****** keeping him away from me. Stop doing that, because do you hate me more than you love him? You hurting him more than you hurting me. You thinking, ‘Oh I’m a keep him over here.’ But you hurting him because he’s growing up without his father. This s*** makes me want to cry, I’m not even going to lie.”

Saigon Says He & Erica Jean Aren’t on Good Terms

During their chat, Saigon also revealed that he and Jean haven’t been speaking. The former Entourage star said he hasn’t spoken to Jean in seven years. He said he and Jean “ain’t been friends since that show.”

“Once I can’t trust you, I can’t f*** with you,” he said about the demise of he and Jean’s relationship. “To me trust is everything. Once I lose your trust, what’s the point of talking to you? I don’t know if what is coming out of your mouth is real or not.”

He also claimed that Jean disrespected him on the show numerous times after producers told them their storyline was boring. He said that this made Jean feel that she “needed to turn up.”

“Y’all didn’t even see half the s*** she was saying that didn’t make the screen,” he said.

Saigon said there was a point where he wanted to quit in the middle of the season because he felt that he was going to become violent towards her. He said he tried to tell her to stop being so belligerent towards him but his plea fell on deaf ears.

Saigon said that they spoke for the first time before the interview because she called him with some sad news.

“After Love & Hip Hop I never f****** again until she called me the other day and told me [her father died.]”

Saigon & Erica Jean Appeared on Iyanla: Fix My Life

In 2014, Erica Jean and Saigon appeared on OWN’s Iyanla: Fix My Life to repair their co-parenting relationship. They were never in a romantic relationship and didn’t know each other well when they welcomed their son. Their time on Love & Hip Hop was filled with tumultuous conflict, so Jean reached out to the motivational speaker’s show to help them learn to get along.

Jean later told Rolling Out that she wasn’t satisfied with the way she was portrayed on the show.

I don’t think they really saw the show and I don’t think they really listened to why I wrote in and I know that I’m somewhat to blame because I chose to be with him with us not being in a relationship, but I think the core problem was his verbal abuse towards me. It’s not that I can just dump him and move on because we have a son together. It was pretty much for me, before we go to the courts, I kind of wanted to see if we could reconcile, but I think Iyanla was just pretty much pointing the finger at me and not rectifying the problem. It made it worse because I think after him doing the show and seeing the show it made him feel like his behavior towards me was justifiable. In the beginning, when she said something about being called a b****, why do you respond to that? I didn’t really understand what she meant in a sense. I thought she was saying that, ‘why do you allow him to call you a b**** and you respond’ because I respond, but I don’t respond in a good way; we argue. I feel like it was kind of an attack and it didn’t help us at all.

Jean and Saigon didn’t return to the show after season four.

