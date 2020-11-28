‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star Admits to Once Shooting His Cousin

Saigon admitted in a November 2020 interview that he once shot his cousin.

The rapper, who appeared on season four of Love & Hip-Hop New York, made the admission during an interview with Revolt TV. Saigon said that following his mother’s death, he went on a downward spiral. He said, “I shot my cousin, yeah, I got busy. I got super busy ‘cause I ain’t care at that point, my mother had just died. So, at this point, the women in my life at the time, they weren’t really in my life… And I hate to throw them under the bus, but the truth over feeling. This is the truth, this is our story.”

It’s unlikely that the shooting of his cousin was the same shooting that saw Saigon spend time at Napanoch’s Eastern Correctional Facility. Saigon was released in 2000.

Saigon Was Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Shooting a Man in 1995

Saigon On "Love & Hip Hop," Acting On "Entourage," Just Blaze, JAY-Z & More | Drink ChampsIn this episode of #DrinkChamps, N.O.R.E & DJ EFN drink it up with The Yardfather aka #Saigon. The guys discuss idols becoming rivals, "Love & Hip Hop," creating positive music, working on the hit television show “Entourage,” working with Just Blaze, JAY-Z and a lot more! #LoveandHipHop Find REVOLT on TV here: https://revolt.tv/request-revolt Stay connected… 2020-11-28T16:30:09Z

Saigon told VladTV in 2014 that the shooting that landed him in prison saw a man bump into the New York rapper and refuse to apologize. Saigon said in the interview that he also wound up shooting an innocent bystander. The rapper described the incident saying, “I was playing with them guns. I always liked guns and I was always quick to use my gun. One day, some kid bumped into me, somebody I didn’t know… and I thought he should apologize, and he didn’t apologize, and I shot him.” Saigon said that the incident occurred when he was 16 years old. Online records show that Saigon was sentenced to six years in prison in 1995 for felony assault.

The Man Who Was Shot by Saigon Was Hit in the Thigh

Reports from the time show that the shooting occurred inside of the Camelot Bar in Spring Valley, New York, in 1995. The man who bumped into Saigon was shot in the thigh and the innocent bystander was shot in the back of the leg. Saigon pled guilty and was sentenced in December 1995. At the time of the shooting, Saigon was a resident of Spring Valley. Saigon was indicted in November 1994 on assault charges after he was accused of hospitalizing a man during an attack.

Saigon Had Been on the Receiving End of Violence Too

In 2006, Saigon was stabbed in the head during a robbery outside of a restaurant in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. New York Magazine said that the rapper’s had an $18,000 necklace stolen. The magazine reported that the rapper ended up driving himself to a hospital but initially tried to hail a cab because he didn’t want to get blood in his car.

