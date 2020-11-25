Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020 Performers Lineup

The 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has put in some safety guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including that the parade will be broadcast-only this year. But for most people who can’t be there in person most years anyway, the parade is going to look exactly the same as it always does, ushering in the holiday season with beautiful balloons, floats, and performances from New York City.

Here is the lineup of performers, guests, and special performances.

The Celebrity Guests and Performers

Jimmy Fallon and the Roots will open the festivities and, as always, Santa Claus will be the closer. In between, there is a cavalcade of stars from across the musical spectrum: pop, R&B, country, Latin, and more.

Joining the festivities are Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke, Sofia Carson, CNCO, Karol G, Tori Kelly, Patti LaBelle, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, Matthew Morrison, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street. Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Dolly Parton, Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha, Jordin Sparks, Sebastián Yatra, and Brett Young.

Since its inception, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has served as a reflection of the finest of American popular culture. From the best of music to the brightest lights on Broadway and everything in between. The impact of this year’s pandemic related cancelations on some of New York City’s most beloved arts, entertainment and cultural events was a huge loss felt by both New Yorkers and visitors alike who enjoy them annually as part of New York City’s thriving and vibrant communities. To give the nation a dose of the lost magic of some of these beloved events, this year’s Macy’s Parade will feature a selection of performances representing a sampling of the annual traditions that had to scale back, cancel or indefinitely postpone their events or performances.

The Other Special Performances

The parade will feature performances from the casts of Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill and Mean Girls. The Radio City Rockettes will also perform in Herald Square.

There will also be a special performance from the all-female samba drumline Fogo Azul NYC along with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Mermaid Queen Lynn Nottage and Dick Zigun representing the Coney Island USA Mermaid Parade; Danza Fiesta representing the National Puerto Rican Day Parade; The Lesbian & Gay Big Apple Corps Band representing the NYC Pride March; the Sugarplum Fairy from George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker representing the New York City Ballet; the FDNY Emerald Society Pipes and Drums representing the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade; and a special performance entitled CaribeFuturism featuring a collective of acts including partners Pan in Motion, Batingua Arts, Sesame Flyers, and Kaisokah Moko Jumbies with Carnival Queen Kay Mason representing the West Indian American Day Carnival Association, The Big Apple Circus, The NYPD Police Band, The West Point Marching Band and the step skills of Zeta Phi Beta.

And for the fourth year in a row, the Macy’s Singing Christmas Tree will perform, though this year it will feature 60 Macy’s colleagues singing from the safety of their homes all across the country.

The 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs live from 9 a.m. to noon across all time zones on NBC.

