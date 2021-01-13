MAFS Season 12 Star Clara: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Married at First Sight Season 12 star Clara opened up about some of her favorite things about Atlanta, where she sees herself in five years and how she defines love in a new exclusive interview with Heavy. When it comes to relaxing, Clara loves to go to restaurants and is ready with a good book recommendation. At 27, she’s also ready to settle down and start a family.

According to her description on Lifetime’s website, Clara is coming off a failed relationship where things didn’t go as planned. Even though she had to “reimagine” her future in a new way, Clara hasn’t given up on love or her dream of becoming a mother. She’s committed to the Married at First Sight process, where experts like Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Calvin Roberson, and Dr. Vivianna Cole.

“Clara’s (27) last relationship didn’t go as planned and she was left reimagining a new future,” her bio reads.” She wants to start the next chapter of her life and has no interest in dating around. Clara wants to get Married At First Sight because she believes in fate and that everything happens for a reason. She is all in and ready to give the process everything she’s got.”

Clara has been paired with 29-year-old project manager Ryan, who is also ready to start a family. He looks up to his parents and would love to make their dreams of becoming grandparents come true.

Continue reading to find out more about Clara:

1. Clara Loves the Beltline in Atlanta

When Clara is looking for something fun to do, she likes to hang out at the Beltline in Atlanta, a former railway corridor that links different neighborhoods together and is a popular place for residents to go for a walk.

“I love a day out on the Beltline,” Clara said. “My friends and I will bring our dogs and walk, drink, and people watch There are some super fun restaurants and places to grab drinks!”

According to RootsRated, the Beltline is a great place to go when the weather is nice.

While talking about the food scene in Atlanta, Clara noted that she loves Mexican food. Restaurants like Bone Garden and Taqueria Del Sol are two of her favorites.

“If I feel like really indulging though I go to The Vortex,” she said. “There’s nothing quite like eating absolutely ridiculous burgers on deep-fried buns completely smothered in cheese 🤤”

2. Clara Went To School For Political Science

Clara works as a flight attendant now, but that wasn’t always her plan. When she graduated high school she went to the University of Georgia to study political science.

During an interview with Heavy, Clara didn’t elaborate on why she decided to leave school, but it seemed like she was happy with her career choice.

“I decided to leave school when I got my job as a flight attendant and never looked back!” she said.

3. Clara Says She’s a ‘Big Reader’

If she’s not hanging out with friends or walking the Beltline, you might find Clara reading a book.

In fact, she’s such a bookworm that she can go through one novel a week.

“I generally stick to thrillers/mystery novels but The Passage by Justin Cronin was my favorite this past year,” she said. “I’m looking forward to reading Stacey Abrams’ upcoming novel, and am currently working on the Red Rising series (and loving every epic minute)!

4. Clara Picked Up A New Past Time During Quarantine

Isolation wasn’t going to keep Clara stagnant.

While quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic, Clara revealed that she learned how to make dutch acrylic pour paintings.

“I ended up getting pretty good at it and was even able to make some for friends!” she added.

5. Clara Says Her Future Is in Atlanta

When asked where she sees herself in five years, Clara said that she would still like to be living in Atlanta. She also wants to have started her family and hopefully continue to travel.

“I would love to think I’ll have (at least) one kid by then but I really hope to get some more traveling in before then,” she said.

Clara finished the interview by summing up love in 140 characters or less for Heavy, saying: “Love is compromise, love is loyalty, and love is a conscious choice you must make every single day.”

So will Ryan and Clara click once they’re paired together? To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 12 of Married at First Sight when it premieres Wednesday, January 13 on Lifetime at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

READ NEXT: Ryan From MAFS Season 12: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know