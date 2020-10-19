UPDATE: Did Tom Checketts Cheat on Malia White?

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Below Deck Mediterranean star Malia White confirmed that she had broken up with her boyfriend, Tom Checketts. However, could there be more to the story than just a simple breakup?

After White and Checketts broke up, White posted an Instagram story that had fans speculating that Checketts may have cheated on her. According to The Sun, White shared a meme of Beyonce to her Instagram stories. The caption read, “The first time he cheats on you vs. when you’ve had enough.”

White brought her boyfriend Checketts onto the show about halfway through the season to work as a chef after the yacht’s first chef, Kiko Lorran, was fired. Checketts originally came to visit White, but Captain Sandy Yawn was impressed by Checketts’s resume and offered him a job on the spot. Checketts accepted the job, but his short temper caused a lot of tension within the galley and among the crew.

According to Us Weekly, the couple dated for a little bit over one year before their split.

White Responded to the Cheating Rumors During Her Appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Did Tom Checketts Cheat on Malia White?

During her late September appearance on Watch What Happens Live, White was asked about the cheating rumors by host Andy Cohen. When Cohen asked White what had happened, White said, “This industry is tough. We work apart for a long time and yeah. There’s some bad apples out there.”

Cohen then said to White, “My understanding was that you guys were kind of open when you were away, and then you came back together, or maybe I was wrong.” In response, White said, “I think I was wrong about that, too.”

During her appearance, Cohen also revealed another interesting fact about their breakup: the two were still together during the Below Deck Mediterranean reunion, which was filmed only a week or two before White’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

White Has Scrubbed Her Instagram Page of Checketts

Following their breakup, White has removed all evidence that she ever even dated Checketts. White deleted all photos of her and Checketts from her Instagram page, instead posting selfies or solo shots of herself. Checketts, on the other hand, still has multiple photos up on his Instagram of him and White. The last time that Checketts posted a photo of the two of them on his Instagram page was on September 13.

On September 20, White posted a selfie of her holding a glass of white wine. She wrote the caption about being single. White wrote, “Cheers to all the ladies out there in their 30’s, single, focused on their careers & that give zero f*cks! ⚓️ #stayfocused #dirtythirty #bossbabes #thankyounext.“

On October 16, White also posted a photo of herself to Instagram with a caption that talked about taking time for reflection. In the caption, White wrote, “A little bit of reflection. This past year has called for a lot of that. Here’s to the year behind and everything that’s ahead! ⚓️ #yachting #reflections #goals #dreambig.”

