Jellyfish on Masked Singer: Top Guesses Are Billie Eilish & Gabby Douglas

The Masked Singer returns for the Super Six semi-finals tonight, Wednesday, December 2 on FOX. During this two-hour episode, the top two contestants from each group will compete together for the first time. The remaining contestants are Popcorn, Sun, Crocodile, Seahorse, Jellyfish and Mushroom. Half of the Super Six will be eliminated and revealed to leave a top three.

When it comes to the star in the Jellyfish costume, fans have quite a few theories on who the star could be. Two of these theories revolve around singer Billie Eilish and Olympian gymnast Gabby Douglas. The Jellyfish has unveiled a variety of clues that lead people to believe it’s one of these superstars.

Fans Think Jellyfish Is Billie Eilish

As soon as Jellyfish made her Masked Singer debut, fans immediately thought it was Grammy-Award winning singer and songwriter Billie Eilish. Based off of appearances alone, Jellyfish wears black and electric green, two of Eilish’s signature colors. Jellyfish’s voice also somewhat sounds like Eilish.

The Masked Singer fans know that the clues are the most helpful ways to find out who’s in the costume. Many of the clues allude to Eilish’s career. First of all, Jellyfish’s clues take place in the backdrop of the ocean. One of Eilish’s most popular song is “Ocean Eyes.”

In the first animated clue package, Jellyfish enters into, “the real world.” The wall behind Jellyfish reads quotes from Eilish’s most popular song “Bad Guy.” The wall reads, “New Rules: No Rough Guys, No Just Can’t Get Enough Guys, No Chest Always So Puffed Guys.” In the same package, Jellyfish changes from wearing a crown to a flower crown. The crown could represent Eilish’s song “You Should See Me in a Crown,” and a flower crown could reference her 2019 Coachella performance.

Fans immediately thought Eilish was the Jellyfish, and many still believe it weeks later. “Jellyfish is @billieeilish … fav color is neon green, bad guy lyrics on the sign,” one user tweeted. Another tweeted, “I think billie eilish is the jellyfish on the masked singer. The green. The ocean (ocean eyes) her lyrics on the board. She’s performed at coachella. And you should see me in a crown.” Another added, “So we all aren’t even gonna try to guess anything but Billie Eilish for jellyfish right?”

Fans Haven’t Ruled out Gabby Douglas

Jellyfish’s appearance and first package clues all pointed to Eilish, but some clues have led fans to believe it may actually be Gabby Douglas. When the newest season of The Masked Singer began, host Nick Cannon listed off some of the contestants’ accomplishments, and one of those included an Olympic gold medalist. Jellyfish’s appearance initially led fans to believe it was Eilish, but they also noted how short the performer was next to Cannon. Douglas is 5-foot-2-inches, and Cannon is 6-feet.

The first clue package shows baby powder next to Jellyfish, which could represent the powdered chalk gymnasts use to improve their grip. During Jellyfish’s second performance, the judges noticed she was nervous and had a shaky voice. The performer told them she was nervous and extremely competitive, “because I’m usually one of the best at what I do.”

There are also other clues that point to Douglas. For instance, in one package, Jellyfish refers to her increased level of free time. This clue could signal to the 2020 Summer Olympics being pushed back a year, so Douglas has had more time. During another package, Jellyfish knocked over a cereal box and her magic lamp clue was a fake tiger. The two clues combined could allude to Douglas appearing on Kellogg’s Corn Flakes cereal box in 2012.

