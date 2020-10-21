Shahs of Sunset Star Says Her Husband Wants to ‘Divorce’

In a recent podcast, Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes “MJ” Javid admitted that staying home and quarantining with her husband, Tommy Feight, is harder than it looks.

During an August 1 appearance on Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast, Javid spoke more about her marriage and the challenges that they faced being quarantined. “During quarantine, when Tommy and I would get in our little lovers’ quarrels, I have been known to, over the past four months, to call my family law attorney like, ‘So, what are my rights?’” Javid told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “And he’s like, ‘First of all, honey, it’s going to cost you five grand just to pick up the phone and call me and file.’ Like, OK!”

Javid continued, telling The Daily Dish, “It is difficult, I’m being totally candid. It’s really a lot of ups and downs. I think that when you’re in a relationship under the same roof, that you’re having completely different experiences during this pandemic and you can have a lack of communication…”

Javid also explained that at times, she felt like her husband wanted a divorce. “I sit there, and I’m like, why the eff would we fight?” Javid said. “We’re both busting our butts doing our best every single day, and yet, I feel like he wants to divorce me.”

Javid married her husband, Tommy Feight, in 2018. They have one child together, Shams Francis, who is one year old.

Javid Shared How She Deals With a Fight

However, despite all of their quarrels, the couple is still going strong, and that may be due to how Javid handles the fighting. Javid shared her tips for diffusing a fight with The Daily Dish. Javid said, “I just tell myself, I’m the woman, to be strong. I’m the woman, I should be practical, pragmatic, be loving, be nurturing, just let him calm down, and we’re gonna circle back tonight, and everything will be cool. Say something loving, and then we’ll get through it. That happens, and then, fireworks again.”

Javid’s tactic definitely seems to be working, as Javid still seems as in love with her husband as ever. On October 20, Javid posted a photo to Instagram of Feight and their son, writing in the caption, “GRATITUDE 💙.” Feight also posts family photos on his Instagram page quite often.

Javid Wants to Have More Children

In February 2020, Javid revealed to Page Six that she wanted to have more children. “I do want more kids,” Javid told Page Six. “I would love to have at least one more. In a perfect world, as many as we can responsibly handle.”

Javid also told Page Six about the special bond that her husband and son have together. “Tommy sings to my son,” Javid said of her husband to Page Six. “I love that he changes as many diapers as I have. I love that Tommy is full of energy for his son. He plays with him and they just laugh together so much and that’s my favorite.”

READ NEXT: Brandi Glanville Unleashes on New RHOBH Cast Member