‘The Challenge’ Star Fires Back After Veteran Callout: ‘Goodnight & F*** You’

We’re now just over two weeks away from the premiere of the 37th season of “The Challenge” and the drama between some of its cast members has already started to build up. The current social media feud is between returning veteran Amanda Garcia and rookie Berna Canbeldek.

The dispute started when “The Challenge” Instagram account shared a video of some of the veterans giving their impressions of the rookies this season. In the clip, Amanda focused on Berna and said she’s on her “s*** list already.” She said, “Not a good start. She sees, like, Kaycee and Nany together then she’s all over Kaycee. She sees Ashley and Nelson together then she’s all over Nelson. She’s too much.”

Berna replied to the clip on Instagram and then later posted a few comments on social media that seemed aimed at Amanda.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Berna Originally Replied & Said That Wasn’t Her Character & Later Called Out ‘Fake People’

In response to the video being shared on Instagram, Berna replied in the comments, “what? … that’s for sure not my character but well ok.” It seemed at first like that would be the end of it, but the “Challenge” rookie later posted on Twitter and seemed to reference Amanda and her comments.

She shared an image of Samantha Jones from “Sex and the City” and one of her quotes: “If I worried about what every b**** in New York was saying about me, I’d never leave the house.” Although she didn’t directly mention Amanda, it seemed clearly aimed at her and was even more relevant because Amanda is currently in New York City filming some promos for the 37th season.

Later that night, Berna took to her Instagram Story and posted a clip of herself showing the camera her middle finger and kissing it. She wrote, “Goodnight and f*** you to all the fake a** people out [there]. A lot of liars thinking speaking their truth cause they believed their own lie #fakersgonnafake.”

A former reality star from the MTV family, Marie Roda, expressed her support for Berna. She replied to a “Challenge” gossip account that shared Berna’s posts and wrote simply, “I like her.”

Berna Is a Rookie Coming to ‘The Challenge’ From ‘Survivor Turkey’ Where She Appeared on the Same Seasons as Turbo

Berna is joining “The Challenge” from the “Survivor” franchise, having appeared on the eighth season of “Survivor Turkey” in 2014 and the ninth season, which was an all-stars season, the following year. The Berlin native is athletic and attended the State School of Ballet and Acrobatics in Berlin, Germany. She studied dance and acrobatics and then competed on “Got Talent” in Turkey in 2012 and 2013.

Her first season of “Survivor Turkey” was sadly cut short on the 42nd day when she was disqualified after getting injured on the show. On the all-stars season the next year, she became the 12th person voted out, lasting until the 96th day. Both of those seasons also featured a familiar face to “Challenge” fans, Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran.

Amanda, on the other hand, is coming back to the franchise after a three-season break and is the only veteran in the cast who didn’t appear on “Double Agents.” The “Are You the One? 3” alum will be going into her sixth season of the show and she’s still searching for her first win and her first finals appearance.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” premieres on Wednesday, August 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’