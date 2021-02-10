The Challenge: Double Agents Star Reveals Betrayal: ‘Fake B****’

The Challenge: Double Agents hasn’t had any shortage of drama and backstabbing and one star of the show recently shared her shock at being blindsided by one of her closest friends. Rookie Amber Martinez said she was stunned to find out that Amber Borzotra voted for her to go into elimination with her partner Mechie Harris as she considered Amber B. to be one of her closest friends in the house and thought the rookie alliance was stronger than her ties to the Big Brother alliance.

In her recap of the eighth episode, Amber M. said the two became friends at the hotel during their quarantine even before filming started, so she took it personally when Amber B. betrayed her. In one of Amber B.’s confessionals, the reality TV star revealed, “I want to get as far as we can together, but at the same time, I’ve been with Big Brother since week one. My loyalty has been with Lolo, Kaycee, Josh and Fessy.”

Amber M. reacted to the episode and said, “You should have told us that. I never knew she was in that alliance with them.” She said she knew the Big Brother alums would be looking out for each other but that shocked her because she thought the rookie alliance was Amber B.’s priority.

Amber M. Said Even After the Elimination She Didn’t Think Amber B. Had Voted for Her

In her recap video, Amber M. clarified, “Seeing Amber make that comment about us rookie girls versus her Big Brother alliance, like I respect it. I respect you’re playing your game and you have to do what you have to do, but next time, just let a girl know cause then we won’t go so hard for you.”

In the episode, when it was shown that Amber B. voted for Amber M., the Are You the One? star’s cousin Kimmy Gutierrez said she could have just burned her vote on another team if she truly didn’t want to vote for either team on the chopping block. Amber M. replied, “Yeah, a burn vote, you ever heard of that Miss Big Brother?”

She then said, “Fake b****.” Amber M. said she asked Kyle Christie, the double agent, to let her know specifically if Amber B. had voted for her and asked him to throw in whoever voted for her: “If it so happens to be Amber B., if she voted for me, throw that b**** in.” She said that’s why when they put in Nany Gonzalez and Josh Martinez, she figured that Amber B. hadn’t voted for her and even thanked Amber B. for not voting her in afterward in the house.

In a Previous Recap Video, Amber M. Said Amber B. Lied to Theresa Jones About Throwing the Helicopter Challenge

The Challenge 36 – Double Agents Reaction Video 7!#MTV We're back again with an all new reaction video to MTV'S The Challenge! Watch our live reactions to episode 7 and see what Amber M. has to say about what really went on in "Theresa's Master Plan", the behind the scenes of the Devin and Fessy fight and more tea on Amber B. Comment… 2021-01-31T06:03:29Z

Amber M. already opened up about her doubts regarding Amber B. during Double Agents, which began a few episodes earlier during the helicopter challenge. She said Theresa Jones and the rookie girls’ alliance, which at the time included Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, Gabby Allen, Amber B. and herself, had decided to throw the challenge so one of them could win with the quickest time and they’d decided that person would be Theresa.

She said all of the girls fell off quickly except for Amber B., who fought Theresa until the rookie fell into the water. After the challenge, she said Theresa yelled at the Big Brother alum and said, “‘Are you f****** kidding me dude? You did me f****** wrong, like you think you’re slick?’ And Amber B. was like, ‘Theresa, the reason why I didn’t fall off is because I was stuck. Like my foot was stuck.’”

Amber M. said Amber B. then went around the house and told everyone she didn’t want to throw the challenge and she wanted to fight for her spot, which contradicted the story she told Theresa that her foot got stuck. That’s when Amber M. said she began thinking that Amber B. wasn’t as honest and upfront as she seemed.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

