‘The Challenge’ Star Proposes Spin-Off Show

A star of The Challenge just took to social media to make a humorous proposal for a spin-off show of the long-running MTV franchise and got some Challenge stars of various generations on board. Amber Martinez, who came from the Are You the One? family and just had her rookie season on The Challenge: Double Agents, wrote on Twitter: “Ok hear me out…. Real Housewives of The Challenge starring [Ashley], Kam, & Nany.”

Amber’s Double Agents costar Ashley Mitchell was quick to respond to the tweet and wrote simply, “Yasssss” with a heart eyes emoji. The two-time champ’s retweet saw other female competitors of the show chime in with their thoughts as well. Kendal Sheppard, who appeared on Road Rules: Campus Crawl and then The Inferno, which she won, replied, “But wait- who will be your spouse? And can I hold auditions??”

Ashley answered, “not all of them have spouses. Some are bad b****es all alone!!!!” The Real World: Cancun‘s Jasmine Fougere, who debuted on Rivals and competed in five seasons of The Challenge, also expressed support for the idea: “Im a housewife!! Where do I send my audition tape??”

Although MTV and Paramount+ have announced a slate of upcoming reality shows including a revival of The Real World, a new Road Rules season and a Challenge spinoff featuring OG competitors titled The Challenge: All Stars, there is no indication at this time that a Real Housewives/Challenge crossover will be anything more than a fantasy season concept for some fans and cast members to dream about.

Amber Made Her ‘Challenge’ Debut on ‘Double Agents’ & Progressed Far in the Game Due to Her Alliances But Was Eliminated in Hall Brawl

Double Agents marked Amber’s first season in The Challenge franchise following the 25-year-old’s appearance on Are You the One? Come One, Come All, the MTV dating show’s first sexually fluid season. Amber was actually called to be an alternate on Total Madness, she revealed on the Challenge Mania podcast, but she didn’t make the final cast for that season and was then called back for the 36th season.

Amber had a good rookie season on the show and progressed far. She started the season paired with Nelson Thomas and the two flew under the radar until the fourth episode when they were voted into the Crater. The male elimination saw her partner get eliminated by Fessy Shafaat at which point Amber became paired up with Mechie Harris. Amber told the Challenge Mania hosts that she created an alliance after Nelson left with the other smaller girls in the house, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and Gabby Allen.

Later in the game, Amber was again voted into elimination with her partner but it was another male elimination day and Mechie was sent home by Josh Martinez. Amber became a rogue agent and subsequently teamed up with Cory Wharton but their partnership didn’t last as they were voted into the Crater. Amber M. was called to face Amber Borzotra in a female elimination in Hall Brawl, which she lost.

Amber M. Slammed Her Costar Amber B. After Finding Out That the ‘Big Brother’ Alum Betrayed Her

Amber M. said she was shocked to find out that Amber B., who she thought was in the alliance with the rookie girls, had voted for her throughout the season. She said before that point, she thought Amber B.’s allegiance to the rookie alliance was stronger than her Big Brother ties.

In one of her recap videos for the show, Amber M. said that she respected Amber B. playing her game but that she would have appreciated knowing that she had other alliances in the house. When she saw Amber B. voting for her instead of the other team, she said, “A burn vote, you ever heard of that Miss Big Brother? Fake b****.”

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

