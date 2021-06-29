‘The Challenge’ Veteran Responds to Accusation She’s a ‘Fake Friend’

“The Challenge: All Stars” is available in its entirety on Paramount Plus and has been for some time now but the fallout of some of the moves on the season is still being felt, notably the breakdown of the friendship between Jisela Delgado and Aneesa Ferreira. While Jisela has been very vocal about her perspective of what went down on the show, Aneesa has just spoken about the situation for the first time since the episodes were released on the streaming platform.

During the seventh episode of “All Stars,” things got heated between Jisela and Aneesa after Aneesa voted for Nehemiah Clark to go into elimination instead of Yes Duffy, who Jisela wanted. During the episode, Jisela confronted Aneesa about betraying their friendship and she also slammed the veteran Challenger after the show on social media.

On “The Challenge Aftermath,” Jisela clarified that the issue wasn’t due to the vote change in the game but because she felt that Aneesa always had a storyline on the show of becoming best friends with a costar and then betraying them by putting herself first in the game. She said she’d warned Aneesa before “All Stars” that she didn’t want that storyline between the two of them but it happened when Aneesa changed her vote.

After the Show, Jisela Tweeted About Her Friendship With Aneesa & Accused Her of Being a ‘Fake Friend’

Jisela live-tweeted about the episode when it dropped on Paramount Plus and took the opportunity to criticize Aneesa, showing fans that the two hadn’t mended things after the show finished filming. In one tweet, while she didn’t refer to Aneesa by name, she appeared to respond to Aneesa’s confessional interview saying she wouldn’t “coddle a grown a** woman.” Jisela wrote, “Who are you coddling? All you had to be was honest!!”

She also accused Aneesa of faking her tears and said the “Real World: Chicago” star shouldn’t treat her “All Stars” castmates like the young rookies from the regular “Challenge” shows. In another tweet, Jisela wrote, “You would not throw an elimination [you’re] too thirsty for a win baby girl.” She added, “Girl bye #fakefriend.”

One fan asked if the friendship between the two had since been fixed but Jisela confirmed that it hadn’t. She said she forgave Aneesa and wished her well but “it will forever change how I move with and around her.” She said despite Aneesa’s move being a game decision on the show, she said the friendship was “toxic” and decided to move on.

“Ending the friendship doesn’t mean I don’t wish her well and will be kind when I see her,” she continued. “It means I won’t ride for her like I do my friends. I take lying very seriously in real life all the time.”

Aneesa Finally Replied to the Situation & Said Her Actions Allowed Her to Make the Final Challenge

Over a month later, Aneesa addressed her situation with Jisela and where the friendship stands between the two. In an episode of “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast,” which she hosts with Tori Deal, the two discussed the dirtiest deed of the episode and Tori told her co-host, “I wanna give you the dirtiest deed just cause I wanna see you get triggered right now.”

She said, “The dirtiest deed goes to Aneesa because I don’t actually really know what you did that was so dirty but apparently, it caused a big ruckus between you, Jisela and Jemmye [Carroll].” Aneesa said it had nothing to do with Jemmye and that, “I think she fueled it a bit.”

“It was more about me and Jisela playing two completely different games,” she explained, “and me trying to get in a final finally and trying to do whatever I needed to do to help me sleep at night.” She added that in the end, both she and Jisela ended up in the final of “All Stars.”

She said she didn’t think there was any point in continuing to discuss what happened because it wouldn’t help their friendship. “That wouldn’t serve us, like what does that do for us as friends,” she explained. She used her friendship with Tori as an example and said the two had a fight in the early days of their “Challenge” careers and now are extremely close. Aneesa didn’t get into more details about the status of her friendship with Jisela and whether the two still talk today.

