Ashley Mitchell in Social Media Dispute With Challenge Costar: ‘That Shoe Fits’

The Challenge: All Stars has just started but it’s already getting rave reviews from past and present Challenge cast members and fans who say the competition show is fun, exciting to watch, and its stars are entertaining. It was also released at a time when some fans are saying the current show is too dark and intense, missing some of the fun and excitement from previous seasons.

Some fans and Challenge stars have also said that they feel the current show is too focused on the competition and is lacking some of the drama that was so present in earlier seasons of the show.

In line with that thinking, after the first episode of All Stars dropped on Paramount Plus, Challenge champ Ashley Mitchell tweeted, “So entertainers make better TV than athletes…hmmm who would have guessed.” A couple of days later, Double Agents star and Olympian Lolo Jones replied to Ashley, seemingly taking offense at her comment.

Lolo Said Everyone Who Appears on ‘The Challenge’ Is ‘Done’ After the Show & Don’t Have Other Careers

Tell that to Lebron he just came out with a movie, JJ watt and Tebow, griffin and the countless other athletes that have tv shows after their careers . How many challengers get picked up for anything after they are done? Pretty much none. After the challenge that’s it. Done. — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) April 4, 2021

In response to Ashley’s tweet, Lolo replied on April 3 and said, “Tell that to Lebron he just came out with a movie, JJ watt and Tebow, griffin and the countless other athletes that have tv shows after their careers . How many challengers get picked up for anything after they are done? Pretty much none. After the challenge that’s it. Done.”

Ashley responded quite quickly to her Double Agents costar and said, “Well dang, on Easter?! I just noticed when I saw comments to her and was so confused?! Y’all know what I was trying to say but I guess that shoe fit bc she strapped it on tight.”

Well dang, on Easter?! 😂 I just noticed when I saw comments to her and was so confused?! Y'all know what I was trying to say but I guess that shoe fit bc she strapped it on tight 😩💀 — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) April 4, 2021

Ashley then named several Challenge stars who have gone on to have successful careers after the show, such as Karamo Brown, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Jamie Chung, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Devyn Simone. Other fans also shared other names of successful stars, such as Teck Holmes, Sean Duffy, Theo Von and Eric Nies.

Lolo Recently Left ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ & Called Out the Show After Her Departure

Lolo left Double Agents a few episodes ago after saying she wasn’t happy at not being able to go into elimination and compete. She said she’d prefer to leave the show and train for the USA bobsledding team. After her departure, she called out MTV in a series of tweets that she deleted soon after, saying the competition show “forced” her to quit.”

She said, “I’ve never quit anything in my life. Heck I’m one of the oldest Olympians bc I don’t quit, I was pulled aside before the show and told to make it look like I needed to leave.” She also told her followers that the show should not be considered a “real” competition since there are a lot of “secrets” behind the scenes.

The Olympian had previously appeared on the spinoff show Champs vs. Pros where she faced Ashley in elimination and defeated her, although the matchup between the two was extremely close.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV and new episodes of The Challenge: All Stars drop on Thursdays on Paramount Plus.

