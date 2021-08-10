Several ‘The Challenge’ Champs Called Out for Boxing Matches

On Friday, August 6, the Celebrity Net Fights “BB Canada vs. BB USA” boxing night took place at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The event pitted several “Big Brother U.S.” contestants against “Big Brother Canada” stars and featured several familiar faces from “The Challenge” world, including Kaycee Clark, Fessy Shafaat and Josh Martinez.

The connection to “The Challenge” didn’t end there, however, as several reality stars called out some “The Challenge” champions after their wins as opponents they’d like to face next. Fessy won his fight and then repeated his previous callout of CT Tamburello, saying, “I mean, everybody knows I called out CT but I don’t think he’s gonna fight me, he’s already paid he’s got nothing to gain from it besides the fact that we could go in, throw some hands without security.” CT has not responded to the callout at this time.

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio was mentioned by Caleb Reynolds, who appeared on “Big Brother 16” and two seasons of “Survivor.” After his win, he said he’s a dad who stays at home and eats bananas then added, “Where you at, Johnny?” After a “Challenge” gossip account shared the video, Caleb clarified, “Lol I didn’t call him out lol not my style. I said I’m a stay at home dad that sits on the couch and eats bananas. Lol not my style I don’t call ppl out.”

On fight night, Bananas addressed people calling him out and wrote on Twitter, “For the 37 of you watching right now… I punch up… I don’t punch down #CNF.”

Mark Long Was Also Called Out & Accepted the Fight, Proposing a ‘Challenge’ vs. ‘Big Brother’ Event

Yet another “Challenge” champ was called out during the event, none other than “The Godfather” Mark Long. “Big Brother 15” star Jeremy McGuire won his fight and called out the “All Stars” finalist as well as several other reality stars. “I’d like to take on CT. I’d like to take on Logan Paul. I’d like to take on Mark Long. I’d like to take on Jon Pardy. I’d like to take on Fessy. I’d like to take on Adam Pike. Let’s go, baby. Anybody, anytime,” Jeremy said.

Mark Long didn’t waste any time accepting the challenge and tweeted, “Hey Jeremy… I ACCEPT. Have your guys at #CNF reach out! @CBSBigBrother VERSUS @ChallengeMTV #godfather.” Time will tell if fans will get to see the two franchises go head-to-head in a boxing ring but it’s safe to say there would be some exciting matchups.

Quite a Few ‘Challenge’ Stars Participated for Big Brother U.S. & Came Away With Wins

There were quite a few “Challenge” stars participating in the event and many more came out to the venue to support their costars. The main event saw two “Challenge” finalists get in the ring, Kaycee and Fessy, and both came away with wins. During the undercard, Jozea Flores and Josh Martinez both had fights. Here were the results of the fight night:

The Main Events:

Kaycee “Kool Hands” Clark (BB20 & The Challenge) defeated Veronica “Vicious V” Doherty (BBCan6) via Split Decision

Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat (BB20 & The Challenge) defeated Jon “The Fessy Hunter” Pardy (BBCan2) via Round 1 Stoppage

The Undercard:

Jeremy “The Manimal” McGuire (BB15) defeated Tom “Tommy Boy” Plant (BBCan1) via Round 1 Stoppage

Godfrey “The Finesse God” Mangwiza (BBCan3) vs Enzo “The Meow Meow” Palumbo (BB12 & BB22) Ended in a Draw

Madeline “Baddie Maddie” Di Nunzio (BBCan8) defeated Angela “Rockstar” Lantry (BB20) via Unanimous Decision

Jozea “Roze” Flores (BB18 & The Challenge) defeated Hamza “King of Chaos” Hatoun (BBCan6) via Round 2 Stoppage

Caleb “Beastmode Cowboy” Reynolds (BB16 and Survivor) defeated Michael “Rocky Mountain” Stubley (BBCan8) via Unanimous Decision

Dallas “D-Train” Cormier (BBCan4 and BBCan5) defeated Nick “The Landlord” Maccarone (BB21) via Round 1 Stoppage

Adam “The Marine” Pike (BBCan7) defeated Josh “The Cuban Wrecking Ball” Martinez (BB19 & The Challenge) via Stoppage Between Rounds 1 and 2

There were a lot of “Challenge” stars in attendance during the evening and many posted on social media their support for their costars. Nany Gonzalez, Nelson Thomas, Tori Deal, Amanda Garcia, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and Amber Borzotra were just some of “The Challenge” stars who traveled to Texas to witness their castmates get in the ring.

