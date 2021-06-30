‘The Challenge’ Star Speaks on Major Rivalry, Says Friend Has Been ‘Out of Line’

“The Challenge” has seen some explosive rivalries in its earlier seasons and some cast members still clash online when it comes to past behaviors on the shows. One example of this is the feud between Beth Stolarczyk and Veronica Portillo, which has flared up occasionally in the past few years and especially recently in light of Beth’s return to the show for “All Stars.”

During that season, Veronica’s close friend Jemmye Carroll also competed and developed a friendship with Beth. However, after the show aired, Veronica aimed a jab at the pair when she replied to one of Jemmye’s tweets and said in part, “A few years ago I got called ‘chubby’ during an Insta Live by your new pal aka ‘mom’ Beth & her sidekick Flora – referencing back to my body during BOTS1 where I was maybe 110 lbs.”

Beth then accused Veronica of degrading women and bullying her in their earlier seasons while Jemmye refrained from commenting. She mentioned in reply to a fan that Veronica’s comment was “shady” and it made her “uncomfortable,” but said the “Road Rules” star will always be her friend and sister. Last week, in an interview with Heavy’s Stephen McCaugherty, she provided her perspective on the situation.

Jemmye Said She Thinks Beth Has Been a Bit Out of Line Lately & Her Loyalty Will Always Lie With Veronica

Jemmye addressed the Twitter dispute during her interview and the exchanges between Beth and Veronica and said that in her opinion, “I kind of think Beth has been out of line lately, and at the end of the day, my loyalty will always lie with Veronica.” She said it’s been strange to see the two clash now that she’s friends with Beth but that she’s “always, always gonna be Team Veronica.”

Jemmye admitted that being between the two has been “getting a little complicated.” While things were fine during filming and while the show was airing, it’s now getting “a little messy,” she said. “I mean, with reality ‘Challenge’ stars it’s always gonna get messy eventually right? We can’t help it we literally can’t avoid the drama as crazy as that sounds… literally comes with the territory.”

Jemmye Said She Was Surprised That She Got Along so Well With Beth

In the same interview, Jemmye said she didn’t expect to get along so well with Beth and was “expecting to hate Beth” when she arrived. She explained that Beth has the reputation of being a villain on the show and “has been known to not be nice” to some of Jemmye’s friends, such as Veronica.

However, she explained that she went onto “All Stars” wanting to make up her own mind about her costars that she hadn’t met before. “Of course you have your ideas from your friends and you have your ideas from watching people but until you meet someone, you really don’t know them,” she added. “And we immediately just kicked it off.”

She said the two have been rivals for some time and she’s been just staying out of it. Jemmye said, “When I was filming, I was like, obviously Veronica’s not here. So me and Beth forming a relationship, a friendship, is okay.” The “Real World: New Orleans” star said if she ever went back to another “All Stars” season and they were both there, it would be “f****** stressful.” She added:

I would like to see what happens… I don’t think there’s any way that I can get those two to make up. There’s no peace-making, negotiation skills on earth that could get those two together in a room to agree on anything. So I think that I would be caught in a bad situation from the beginning, which would suck for me but, you know, make great TV.

