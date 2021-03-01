The Challenge Star Is Ready for Return: ‘It’s Time to Shake S*** Up’

There are so many Challenge stars, on the current season and from past seasons, who have made no secret of their love of the show and their desire to compete season after season. One star from Final Reckoning who hasn’t been on the show since then has just said they’re ready to come back and that, “vacation is over.”

On February 22, Jozea Flores tweeted, “I think my vacation is over … @ChallengeMTV #TheChallenge.” He then added, “Should i arrive on a plane or yacht or Lamborghini ? @ChallengeMTV #TheChallenge36.” Jozea then said, “Bring back my gurlz! It’s time to shake shit up.. #thechallenge.” He tagged Da’Vonne Rogers, his partner on Final Reckoning, and asked if she was ready to return to the house.

Jozea first made his reality TV debut on Big Brother 18, the same season as fellow Challenge stars Natalie Negrotti, Da’Vonne Rogers and Paulie Calafiore. After his eviction from the house, he made the jump to The Challenge spinoff Champs vs. Stars in 2018 then joined the full franchise on Final Reckoning.

Jozea Recently Had an Argument With Devin Walker After Devin Called Him One of the Worst Challengers

In December 2020, a social media feud erupted between Devin Walker and Jozea as the Are You the One? alum called Jozea one of the worst competitors in the history of the show. Devin joined Wes Bergmann in an Instagram Live recap of the December 23 episode and said that he thought the three worst Challenge competitors of all time are Natalie Negrotti, Jozea Flores and Joseph Allen.

He said, “Number three: Natalie from Big Brother. Not sure what her last name is but she was horrible. Number two: Joseph from this season.” Wes laughed and responded, “Ok, I disagree with both of those.” Devin then added, “Number one: Jozea. Worst Challenger ever.”

Jozea took offense to Devin’s comment and slammed the star on social media. In a rant posted on his Instagram story, Jozea said, “I been a star before The Challenge, you only are known from The Challenge. Let’s get that correct. You are only known from The Challenge, smelly,” he said in an expletive-filled response.

Jozea continued, “I’ve been in the winner’s circle. I don’t need a Challenge check, b****, I make f****** $35,000 in a day on OnlyFans, b****, are you stupid? Don’t you ever disrespect me like that on any platform.” He also posted a series of tweets directed at Devin, including the following messages:

The ‘Big Brother’ Star Appeared on ‘Final Reckoning’ & Was Paired With Da’Vonne Rogers But Was Eliminated in the 15th Episode

Jozea was one of the few Challenge stars who made his debut on Champs vs. Stars, the 2018 spinoff of the MTV franchise. Jozea then joined the full Challenge franchise for the 32nd season, Final Reckoning, with his Big Brother castmate Da’Vonne Rogers and the two were paired up. They had a good run together, going to the Redemption House twice and returning both times.

They were sent to the Redemption House for the third and final time and eventually eliminated from the show in the 15th episode, shortly before the final. The reality TV star does not have any daily Challenge wins year but has two elimination wins out of four.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

