‘The Challenge’ Producer Reveals Which Finals He Thought Were Hardest

Final challenges are notoriously very difficult on every season of “The Challenge” and in recent years have lasted two days with grueling checkpoints and relying heavily on endurance from start to finish. Even the spinoff show “The Challenge: All Stars” with older, OG contestants of the reality show, had an intense two-day final that pushed contestants to the limit.

While discussing the first episode of the two-part “All Stars” final on “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast,” hosts Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira were joined by “Challenge” executive producer and showrunner Justin Booth. The trio dove into the first day of the final challenge on “All Stars,” and then the hosts asked Booth which seasons he thought had the toughest final ever.

He replied that the toughest ones were those with the “hardest combination physical and mental” and said, “they’re all very difficult so I don’t wanna sell any of them short, you know they’re all very difficult.” That being said, Booth said a few stood out to him as tougher than the others.

‘Rivals’ & ‘War of Worlds’ Were the Toughest in His Opinion, While ‘Cutthroat’ Was the Hardest of the Single-Day Finals

Booth said the final that stood out in recent “Challenge” history was “War of the Worlds,” because he said the competitors “had to deal with heat and it’s dry, the sleep deprivation, that was a real tough one.” The producer then added that another difficult finale was “Rivals,” which took place in Argentina and he described as a “brutal, brutal finale.”

Booth then said that out of the older finals which took place over only one day, the hardest was “Cutthroat.” He explained, “Even though it was only one day, it was only like 14 hours, I think that that’s harder than some of our two-day finales.” He said contestants were “dropping like flies” because of the heat during the finale.

On “Cutthroat,” like on “War of the Worlds,” producers had to pull out some of the contestants for medical reasons in the heat. He said the “desolation” of the endless sand dunes in every direction of the “War of the Worlds” finale meant that it was even more demoralizing for contestants and made it difficult for them to stay mentally strong.

“Rivals” was won by Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Tyler Duckworth on the male side while the female winners were Paula Meronek and Evelyn Smith. The previous season, “Cutthroat,” was won by the Red Team, which consisted of Brad Fiorenza, Tori Hall, Dunbar Merrill and Tyler Duckworth.

TJ Also Said He Thought the ‘War of the Worlds’ Final Was the Hardest Ever

TJ was asked the same question when he appeared on the podcast during the “Double Agents” finale and had the same opinion as Booth that the “War of the Worlds” final was the toughest. The final, which took place in Namibia, was won by Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran.

In that appearance, TJ revealed that he’s occasionally run some of the finals before the contestants and said he ran the entire “All Stars” final from start to finish. He said, “The whole thing, everything,” and that he occasionally had to do speaking portions or go to the hotel, but he ran each part of the final.

In regards to the “War of the Worlds” final, TJ told Tori and Aneesa that he had to run up some of the sand dunes to meet the contestants throughout the race and would arrive just in time to meet the cast members.

