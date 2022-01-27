‘The Challenge’ Star Announces Retirement From the Show After 5 Seasons

Some stars of “The Challenge” return for season after season and others leave reality TV for other pursuits soon after dipping their toes in. Sometimes, it seems as though a cast member will be a long-term addition to the franchise but it doesn’t always turn out to be the case. One female star of the show who displayed a lot of promise during her five seasons recently announced her retirement from “The Challenge.”

Kailah Casillas, from “Real World: Go Big or Go Home,” made her debut on “Invasion of the Champions” and it seemed like she might eventually become a mainstay on the show, making a final two seasons later. However, her last appearance came on “Total Madness” and she recently revealed that she won’t be back on the regular “Challenge.”

In response to a question during an Instagram Q&A about her return to ‘The Challenge,’ Kailah wrote, “This is def the most [asked] question. My answer to this is: I’m retired from the regular Challenge. I 100% can not commit to the filming for that long… but maybe I’ll pop up somewhere else!”

Kailah Appeared on 5 Seasons of ‘The Challenge’ & Made 1 Final in Her Time on the Show

Kailah began her “Challenge” career with a bang on “Invasion of the Champions” and soon found herself a target and was eliminated after six episodes. She came back on “XXX: Dirty 30” and made it much further but was eliminated in the last challenge right before the final. The following season, “Vendettas,” she made the final and placed fourth overall.

After competing in the spinoff “Champs vs. Stars 2,” Kailah returned to the competition on “Final Reckoning” but was disqualified in the first episode following an altercation with Melissa Reeves. She missed the following two seasons but was back for “Total Madness,” competing in nine episodes until her elimination at the hands of Kaycee Clark. The 35th season was the “Real World” star’s last appearance on the MTV show.

Kailah did mention that she wouldn’t be back on the regular “Challenge,” but the door is open for “All Stars.” The shorter filming schedule would solve Kailah’s problem about filming for too long, and as a “Real World” alum, Kailah could very well compete alongside other “Real World,” “Road Rules” and “Fresh Meat” alum in the future.

Kailah Is Engaged to British Reality Star Sam Bird & Has Been Focusing on Other Projects Since Her Last MTV Appearance

Kailah is engaged to reality TV star Sam Bird and has been living in the U.K. with him since 2020. The two bought a house and chronicled their journey renovating the place and decorating it, recently announcing that they sold the house and would be moving on to their next DIY project. Kailah and Sam are also the co-hosts of podcast “Big DOC Energy,” where they dive into different documentaries.

Sam is no stranger to reality TV as he appeared on “Love Island” in the U.K. and “Ex on the Beach.” He and Kailah went Instagram official with their relationship in January 2020 after initially connecting on social media. They announced their engagement in August 2020.

