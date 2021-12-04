‘The Challenge’ Star Reveals They Were Competing With Broken Toe

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” is on its last couple of episodes and viewers recently saw the remaining cast members head out for a boat day where they were able to relax and disconnect from the game. However, what we didn’t get to see is that one of the competitors actually broke their toe on that day off.

The behind-the-scenes moment was spilled by Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez on last week’s episode of “The Challenge: Aftermath.” Because it was the final episode of “Aftermath,” many of the cast members spoke about their favorite moments of the show and what wasn’t captured on camera.

During one portion of the “S*** They Should Have Shown” video, Kaycee and Nany began speaking about their favorite moments on the show. Kaycee said hers was the date night she had with Nany and how it was a really special moment. Nany said hers was probably the day they spent on the boat.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Nany & Kaycee Spoke About the Boat Day as One of Their Favorite Memories on the Show

Nany spoke about the day on the boat and the injury Kaycee picked up, including that her toe turned black but she didn’t want to get it checked out. “We were getting closer and closer and closer to a final. [The boat day was] just us like taking ourselves out of the game and just kind of having fun and experiencing Croatia.”

Kaycee then said that she didn’t notice until she was walking off the boat that she’d broken her toe. “Still dislocated and broken now,” she said. She explained that she wasn’t wearing any shoes and was just having a good time on the boat when she “slipped.”

Nany explained, “The next morning, we woke up and you looked at your toe and your toe was black. Your toe was literally black. And you’re like, ‘oh, no it’s fine,’ I’m like, ‘I think there’s something wrong with it.’ You’re like, ‘no, no it’s fine.’ Continued to do the rest of the season without getting it checked out because you swore it was fine. Turns out it was broken.”

Kaycee Is Close to a Final Challenge Once Again After She Was Eliminated From Last Season’s Final Over a Major Knee Injury

Kaycee is no stranger to injury on “The Challenge” as she was eliminated from the final on “Double Agents” following a brutal knee injury. Kaycee and her partner at the time, Fessy Shafaat, were doing well in the first day of the final and were considered one of the stronger teams with a good shot at winning the entire show.

However, as they were running along the rugged terrain in Iceland, Kaycee injured her knee, rupturing her patellar tendon, she later revealed. She was unable to put weight on her leg after that and once they got to the next checkpoint, they fell far behind and TJ Lavin announced that she and Fessy were eliminated.

After returning home, Kaycee posted that she had knee surgery for the injury and shared her long road of rehabilitation. She posted several videos in the days after her surgery showing that she needed the help of crutches and a full leg brace to walk. The “Big Brother” champ eventually made a full recovery and got the all-clear to compete on “Spies, Lies and Allies,” but only time will tell if this latest injury will affect her game.

READ NEXT: Johnny Bananas Says ‘The Challenge’ Is Headed in a ‘Concerning Direction’