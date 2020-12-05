Are Leroy Garrett & Kam Williams from ‘The Challenge’ Dating?

Fans of The Challenge have seen Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams’ relationship all over the map in past seasons, from the two flirting and looking loved up to Williams making out with Brit Theo Campbell in front of Garrett. On their last appearance on the show, The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, the two appeared to rekindle the flame, as they cuddled and kissed in bed.

So now they’ll both be heading into The Challenge: Double Agents, where does their relationship stand? Are they dating? Williams and Garrett are actually very much in a relationship and it’s gotten so serious that they just announced they were moving into a home together in Houston!

Garrett wrote on Instagram, “It’s so crazy, I’ve never pictured myself moving out of the city Las Vegas, where I’ve lived for the last 9yrs. But I guess when you find love, anything is possible. You’ve been one of my greatest blessing in my life. That’s why I’m beyond ready to start a new life with you.”

The Couple Celebrated Their 1-Year Anniversary on August 5, Revealing When They Actually Began Dating

Garrett and Williams revealed that they began dating on August 5, 2019, since they posted one-year anniversary photos on that date in 2020. On that day, Williams wrote, “Happy anniversary lLYSM @royleethebarber I been waiting so long for a love like this & happy for the experience of loving, living, & learning we’ve been able to share together! Thank you.”

Williams spoke to MTV in late 2019 about the special connection she and Garrett have shared since they met while filming The Challenge: Vendettas in early 2018. She said:

The moment I started my Challenge journey, even as a rookie, he’s the one person who believed in me from the very beginning. Not only how he was always there for me inside the game, but even outside of the game we just developed a chemistry that the cameras never got to see. That’s where we really fell for each other and had our relationship, so it’s just our chemistry.

The two actually became Instagram official on February 21, 2020, with Williams posting a photo of herself sitting on Garrett’s lap and writing, “Happy.” Garrett shared a photo of the two of them and captioned it, “Nothing like it.”

Garrett & Williams Will Both Be Hoping for Their First Win on ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’

Williams and Garrett will both be appearing on Double Agents this season and hoping to get their first-ever Challenge wins. Although neither has one, they’ve both come very close to capturing that first-place finish. Williams, who will be going into her fifth season of the show, has made it to two finals: on her rookie season of Vendettas and on War of the Worlds 2. In both finals, Williams was eliminated during the final challenge.

Garrett, on the other hand, will be heading into his 12th season of the show. Despite making it to four finals, including the two finals that Williams made it to, he has not yet been able to finish on top. On his rookie season, Rivals, Garrett made it to the final with partner Michael Ross but they were eliminated from the final challenge on the second day. On Battle of the Exes II, Garrett and his partner Theresa Gonzalez — who will also be appearing on Double Agents — finished in second place.

