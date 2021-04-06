Challenge Legends Weigh In on Social Media Dispute: ‘Piss Poor Attitude’

Two-time Challenge champ Ashley Mitchell has never been one to shy away from an argument in person or online and earlier this week she called out Lolo Jones following a comment from the Olympian about Challenge stars. In response to Ashley’s comment about entertainers making better TV than athletes, Lolo replied:

Tell that to Lebron he just came out with a movie, JJ watt and Tebow, griffin and the countless other athletes that have tv shows after their careers . How many challengers get picked up for anything after they are done? Pretty much none. After the challenge that’s it. Done. — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) April 4, 2021

The Olympian, who left Double Agents earlier this season after saying she was frustrated at not being able to compete in eliminations, said in part, “How many challengers get picked up for anything after they are done? Pretty much none. After the challenge that’s it. Done.”

Ashley replied to Lolo’s tweet to point out the many Challenge stars who had moved on to successful careers in entertainment after their time on the show and it wasn’t long before several other Challenge stars spoke up against Lolo’s tweet as well.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Many ‘Challenge’ Stars, Including Veterans of the Show, Took to Social Media to Slam Lolo for Her Tweet

Trishelle said, “LoLo. Stop blaming production for you losing. As a professional athlete you have a piss poor attitude. I was at a crawfish boil today in Baton Rouge and it took everything in me not to knock on your door to get you to say this to my face. Girl, bye.”

Kendal Sheppard tweeted a series of photos of Challenge stars who have gone on to other successful pursuits after their time on the show. Mark Long, who’s been the driving force behind the current All Stars spinoff season, tweeted that Lolo should “take a peek at my resume” and shared a link to a YouTube video showing him on various shows as a host.

Jisela Delgado, who had a strong first episode on The Challenge: All Stars and is quickly becoming a fan favorite, wrote, “Please don’t deflect your short comings onto challenge peeps. It’s poor sportsmanship. I’m really not sure how your agent even let you do the challenge. You risked it all for extreme sports the same show that your talking all this noise about. Leave my MTV family out your mouth.”

The Argument Began When Ashley Said Entertainers Made Better TV Than Athletes But Did Not Call Out Lolo Specifically

The entire dispute began when two-time Challenge champ Ashley tweeted, “So entertainers make better TV than athletes…hmmm who would have guessed.” Although she didn’t specifically refer to the All Stars season compared to the original Challenge show, she wrote the tweet on April 1, when the first episode was released on Paramount Plus, among a series of tweets about the episode.

The first episode of All Stars has been getting very positive reviews from cast members of the show, past and present, who say the show was extremely fun to film and watch. It also featured some highly entertaining and hilarious moments from several of the cast members.

The All Stars season was released at a time when some fans and Challenge stars have said that they feel the current show is too focused on the competition and is lacking some of the drama that was so present in earlier seasons of the show. Some stars have also criticized some of the newer casting choices on their Patreon accounts for being picked for their athletic capabilities only and not their personalities.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV and new episodes of The Challenge: All Stars drop on Thursdays on Paramount Plus.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’