‘The Challenge’ Finalist Criticizes ‘All Stars 3’ Cast Omissions

The cast of the new season of “The Challenge: All Stars” was announced recently, with the spinoff show’s premiere date scheduled for May 11. While fans have shared their excitement at the strong all-finalist cast of competitors, one former competitor had mixed feelings, with some excitement as well as questions regarding omissions.

Marie Roda, who appeared on five seasons of “The Challenge” and made the final of her last season, “Final Reckoning,” jumped in the comments of the Instagram post for the season’s trailer. “Now this is a cast!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Marie wrote with a series of hands up emojis. The “Real World: St. Thomas” alum also said she was excited to see Sylvia Elsrode, writing, “The energy @syl_marie_88 I’m so pumped lol.”

Despite her excitement, Roda did have some questions about the cast, writing that she thought Shane Landrum and Cara Maria Sorbello should have been included. She wrote, “Missing @shannanity though. Maybe next year.” Marie also said, “Just gonna assume they couldn’t afford you? @misscaramaria.”

Many Other Cast Members Reacted to the Release of the ‘All Stars 3’ Trailer

There were many other big reactions from “The Challenge” stars in the comments of the “All Stars 3” trailer. Nehemiah Clark wrote, “We are back. This is going to be epic!!!” Josh Martinez said, “F****** Sick.”

Wes Bergmann commented, “I have been season one and two’s biggest fan and now I get the honor of being on three!” Nelson Thomas wrote, “I’m putting my money on @westonbergmann & @darrell_taylor_lb4lb,” then added a shocked face emoji and tagged Sylvia.

Jay Starrett replied, “Ohhhhhh shiiiiiitttt peanut butter and jealous! This looks sick!” “All Stars 1” cast member Beth Stolarczyk commented, “Can’t wait to watch my friends compete!”

Marie Previously Said She Couldn’t Appear Because of Some of Her Past Tweets

Marie was one of the “Challenge” cast members who was speculated to be heading to “All Stars 2” but she never made the final cast. In 2021, Marie spoke about being called for “All Stars” on Mike Lewis’ podcast and said she was “set to go” but that she got “dropped because of my background check.”

Marie explained that she was raised with good “morals” and doesn’t post bigoted or derogatory comments on social media so she was shocked to learn that she failed the check. She said she asked them to send her what they found and said as an example the time she told MTV to “go f*** themselves,” but pointed out that it was right before she got admitted to the hospital for health issues.

Marie also pointed out that she wore a shirt that said “CDC said masks and bras are OPTIONAL,” but clarified that it was taken after the CDC gave that recommendation. “I was super excited to go on there because I felt like I had a story to tell,” she said, “a part of me has been given to MTV, where I feel like I deserve another chance to go on and prove to people that I’m not this psycho.”

