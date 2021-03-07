The Challenge Star Reflects on Season: ‘It Broke My Heart’

Last week’s episode of The Challenge: Double Agents saw a total of three competitors go home from the season, two through elimination and one through a medical disqualification. In the first half of the episode, Josh Martinez and Devin Walker were both eliminated in the Crater and sent packing, while at the end of the episode, fans saw that Nam Vo was medically unfit to continue and had to leave the game due to a back injury.

After the episode aired, Nam took to social media to share his thoughts on his early exit and thank his supporters. He said, “Just want to let you all know that was an absolute pleasure and amazing life experience for Me!!!” Nam said it was really challenging because he wasn’t familiar with any of the cast members, the show and there was a language barrier.

He said, “I‘ve met amazing cast people which I can call my friends now and I was able to do one of the worlds best job with them together,” and also thanked the team behind the scenes who run the show. He concluded, “Hopefully see you in the Future.”

Nam Said He Was in a Lot of Pain & Aneesa Ferreira Also Revealed That He Was Really Injured After the Helicopter Challenge

In another post, Nam said he hid his injury so he wouldn’t be disqualified and he suffered for weeks: “Till the pain overcomes and started to shut my body down. I was eating less, couldn’t workout and at some point I felt so dizzy I couldn’t really interact with the others anymore and keep my pokerface to pretend that everything is alright.” He continued:

It literally broke my heart in that moment when @tjlavin exposed I had to leave the show and trust me guys when I tell you that I never cried so hard in my life ever before the whole night … I was feeling so disappointed in myself … I don’t know why but it just felt like that …

Aneesa Ferreira also brought up Nam’s injury on this week’s episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast. She said she noticed how much Nam was suffering from the injury after the previous week’s daily challenge involving the ropes hanging from the helicopter. After Nam completed the challenge, Aneesa revealed that she saw him vomiting heavily and he told her he almost threw up from the pain during the challenge. She said when TJ announced Nam could no longer compete, the rookie broke down crying.

Nam Was Paired With Lolo Jones for Nearly the Whole Season But Fans Didn’t See Much of His Abilities

Nam was partnered with Olympian Lolo Jones for the majority of the season and although they appeared to be a physically strong team, they struggled to work together and had difficulty communicating. Nam performed well individually in a couple of the daily challenges, winning his heat in the All Brawl challenge but losing the next phase to CT Tamburello and just missing out on the victory in the trivia challenge.

In the episode before Nam’s departure, Lolo left the competition and said she was feeling very frustrated at not being able to compete for a gold skull. The following elimination, Nam as a rogue agent was paired with Tula “Big T” Fazakerley. However, they were unable to compete as a team as Nam had to leave the competition before the next daily challenge, making Big T a rogue agent.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

