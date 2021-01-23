The Challenge Alum’s 20-Year-Old Cousin Shot & Killed

A former star of MTV’s The Challenge and The Real World has recently shared that her cousin was shot and killed in broad daylight in Inglewood, California, and a reward is being offered for information about the shooting. Nia Moore, who appeared on The Real World: Portland and two seasons of The Challenge, Free Agents and Battle of the Exes II, posted about her cousin Andrew Summerfield’s murder and appealed for help from her supporters.

“My family is experiencing such pain right now,” she wrote. “On January 5, 2021, Andrew was shot at Darby Park in broad daylight, later succumbing to his injuries and leaving a hole in the hearts of those who have nurtured and loved him for the last 20 years. #justice4drew.”

A reward being offered for information about the homicide is now at $30,000, ABC7 reported. According to the outlet, Summerfield was in his car at the Darby Park gymnasium when he was shot multiple times at around 10 or 11 a.m. The 20-year-old was studying Business Administration at Grand Canyon University, where he also played rugby, the Los Angeles Sentinel reported.

Summerfield Was Known as an Exceptional Student & Was Awarded the Obama Award for Excellence in Academics

According to a GoFundMe shared by Moore, Summerfield was described as “so loving, caring, and spiritual… He had a vision for his future and the family. He loved to laugh and he loved life.” He was both a hard-working student and exceptional athlete, his family said, who received the Obama Award for excellence in academics in junior high and an academic scholarship to Grand

Canyon University, where he played rugby.

Summerfield played with the university during the 2018-2019 season and was planning to return to the team in the fall of 2021 after taking online classes during the pandemic. His coach Adam Muszynski said Summerfield was “a great guy to have around the program.” Funds raised through the GoFundMe site are to be used by Summerfield’s family to create a scholarship fund in his name “so that those closest to him can continue their education in his honor.”

Nia Moore wrote on Instagram on January 12 that their family was waiting for justice and “some sort of solace,” thanking her followers for their prayers, messages of support and donations to the scholarship fund. She said:

The gofundme is set up as a scholarship memorial to assist Andrew’s best friends in their college endeavors. He had a budding entrepreneurial spirit, fearless ambition and great optimism for his life. We still want his legacy to be lived out in this lifetime, despite him not being here. Helping others was something he did proudly throughout his life, and we know he would still wish to now.

His friend Ryanne Payne told the LA Sentinel, “Andrew was such a strong person in his character, personality, spirituality, and presence. We were all so blessed to have had Andrew in our lives. As much as he will be missed by us all, he will remain with us all, every day.”

Moore Recently Turned 32 & Asked Her Followers for Continued Support & Prayers in This Difficult Time

On January 20, Moore turned 32 and shared that she was so grateful for her life and the messages of love and support she’d received: “My heart is full and I feel in need of nothing,” she said. She said if people wanted to give her a birthday gift, they should donate to her cousin’s GoFundMe foundation, which is now at nearly $38,000 with a goal of $50,000.

She said, “Anything is appreciated, big or small, but also your continued prayers are have really carried my family through this tough time. Love you all.”

The Real World: Portland alum appeared on Free Agents, where she was eliminated in the third episode by Cara Maria Sorbello. She returned for Battle of the Exes II and was partnered with Leroy Garrett. The two had a strong season together, winning one daily challenge and three eliminations together; however, she was disqualified just before the final after an incident with fellow Real World: Portland star Jordan Wiseley.

