The Challenge: USA Star Opens Up About ‘Extreme Guilt’ From Being on the Show

The 8th episode of “The Challenge: USA” saw a female competitor, Sarah Lacina, attempt to convince the house to allow her to go into a male elimination and face Enzo Palumbo. However, Leo Temory ended up getting picked to go in and lost the elimination.

After the episode aired, the “Survivor” champion was ripped on social media for wanting to go against Enzo but she took to Instagram to defend her position. “I agree going in against Enzo is stupid, but this is why it was worth it to me,” she shared on August 26.

She explained that “There’s always more to the story” and shared that there was a lot going on in her personal life back home that made it hard for her to stay in “The Challenge” house.

Sarah Explained That Her Son Was Sick & She Was Stressed About Her Husband Dealing With It on His Own

Sarah’s Instagram post explaining her desire to face Enzo in elimination stated, “We got to call home each week. I had an emotional phone call with my husband.” She added:

Our son was sick he was continually complaining of stomach pain while I was gone. Knox had been throwing up and I could tell Wyatt was stressed being a single parent while I was gone. He said “I could really use you at home right now” my son was saying “mommy when will you be home” my heart was breaking for them.

Sarah also said that it was difficult to be away from her job as she was a homicide investigator with the police department. She shared that her lieutenant had called her husband “asking when I’d be back because they could use my help.” The reality star said, “I am feeling extreme guilt of the burden I am causing for my family and coworkers by being gone.”

Sarah also said she wasn’t going to quit the show because she wouldn’t receive her stipend. “So for me going in [against Enzo] would be a win win,” she said. “If I lose I still get paid and go home to my family. If I win that’s cool too. I agree it looks like an idiotic decision if you don’t know what’s actually going on.”

The cast member shared some photos of the report from her son’s doctor’s visit along with the message on her Instagram post.

Sarah Qualified for the Final During the Latest Episode After Winning an Elimination

Sarah got her wish to go into elimination the following week when she was targeted during the challenge and came in last. She faced Cashay Proudfoot in the elimination and managed to beat her co-star in two rounds, ensuring her place in the game and earning enough money to qualify for the final.

“I finally got my first individual victory,” Sarah said at the end of episode 9 of “The Challenge.” She said, “I’m gonna walk back there and they’re all gonna be scared s***less of me, as they should be. I’m coming for you.”

