‘The Challenge’ Johnny Bananas & Fans React to ‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 12

The 12th episode of “Spies, Lies and Allies” and the 500th overall episode of “The Challenge” had a little bit of everything: a physical, action-packed challenge, heated confrontations between cast members and one of its stars having a dominating elimination performance. The episode, aptly titled “500,” had several moments which got strong reactions on social media.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 12th episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on October 27 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

The challenge this episode was introduced by TJ Lavin as a classic headbanger mission in honor of the show’s 500th episode and saw the teams taking turns as offense and defense to transfer as much money as possible from one end of a field to the other. The Emerald team, thanks to their larger team, was able to dominate the challenge and handily beat Sapphire and Ruby.

As it was a women’s elimination day, a lot of the conversation in the house revolved around whether the Agency would throw in Bettina Buchanan or Emy Alupei, who had expressed a desire to switch from Ruby to Sapphire team. The Emerald team’s fear of having an elimination winner infiltrate their strong squad led to them nominating Emy for the elimination and the Romanian rookie called down Bettina.

The two faced off in “Bombs Away” but it was an uneven matchup as Emy’s strength and endurance blew Bettina out of the water and Emy defeated in a clean sweep. As promised, Emy chose to infiltrate Sapphire, taking Amanda Garcia’s place and sending her to Ruby, leaving Sapphire a strong squad of four competitors.

There Were Some Big Reactions to the Politics in the House & the Mission This Week

The majority of the cast of “Spies, Lies and Allies” is currently in Amsterdam filming the reunion show for the season, so their busy schedules and the time difference meant that there were not many cast members live-tweeting the episode like most weeks. However, that didn’t mean that fans didn’t have strong reactions to what was going down in the 500th episode.

As Cory Wharton was talking Nelson Thomas through his anger toward Kyle Christie, someone wrote, “Say what y’all want about Cory, but he has really grown throughout the seasons and I’m proud of him.” Someone else wrote, “Ok, uncle CT was cute for a minute.. now I’m getting weird vibes.” Meanwhile, Johnny Bananas wished “The Challenge” a happy 500th episode anniversary:

Happy 500th Birthday @ChallengeMTV ! You don't look an episode over 499 🎂🥳 #thechallenge37 — Johnny Bananas (@johnnybananas) October 28, 2021

During the mission, one fan gave props to Josh, writing, “Josh with the Heisman. Im impressed.” Someone commented, “Something bout this game didn’t feel right. Maybe that the teams weren’t even.” One fan wrote, “Lay up where Big T killed this challenge.”

There Were Also A Lot of Reactions to Emy’s Plan & Her Elimination Win

Big tits. bigger goals. The biggest dreams. https://t.co/Zu7ofMH7J5 — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) October 28, 2021

Many of the fans criticized Emy for siding with the vets instead of the rookies and one “Challenge” viewer wrote, “Emy baby I hope you’re watching this at home & realizing they’ve Been playing you like a puppet baby …. Nothing they said benefits your game …but Bc you want to fit in so bad, it’s smoke in mirrors.”

Another tweeted, “Emy: – kicks Bettina in the throat – Also Emy to Bettina: I love you, why are you overreacting.” Someone commented, “Getting tired waiting for the vets to turn on each other.” One fan joked, “Hey Devin…looks like Amanda’s threat worked.”

Ever wonder what it's like to compete against @TheOfficial_CT on @ChallengeMTV ? I break it down with @Bruce_Lee85 on an ALL NEW Death, Taxes, and Bananas Pod 💀💰🍌 @ringer https://t.co/2MgGHfBuKM pic.twitter.com/b10YL8Yrbc — Johnny Bananas (@johnnybananas) October 28, 2021

One person called out Tori Deal for telling everyone at nomination that Emerald cell’s fear was someone infiltrating their team. They wrote, “Why does Tori always expose what the team is thinking. Now everyone is gonna use Amanda’s excuse in deliberation.” Someone commented, “The only way to bring down the annoying Emerald team is to infiltrate them, duh!”

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

