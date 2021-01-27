Stephen Bear Issues Statement After ‘Revenge Porn’ Arrest

Three-time competitor on The Challenge and Celebrity Big Brother winner Stephen Bear has issued a statement following his arrest earlier this month.

The Daily Mail reported that Bear was arrested at Heathrow Airport in London, England, after flying in from Dubai, UAE, where he was vacationing. The reality television star was taken into custody on suspicion of sharing “revenge porn,” an accusation made by fellow Challenge alum Georgia Harrison. According to Harrison, Bear recorded themselves being intimate via CCTV and then shared the content on his Only Fans page.

The next day, Bear was released on bail until next month.

The Daily Mirror received a statement from Essex police following Bear’s arrest, stating: “A 31-year-old man from Loughton, who was arrested on suspicion of disclosing private sexual images or film without consent with intent to cause distress, voyeurism, harassment and obstructing a police officer, has been released on bail until 10 February.”

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Bear Said He Has Faced A Lot of ‘Trolling’ Online, Maintains Innocence

A few days ago, Bear shared a statement about the accusation from Harrison. The Challenge alum, who denies Harrison’s claims, said he has faced “vicious trolling” online and that Harrison has been “reveling in the new attention.”

“All accusations about that have been made in the last few weeks involving the serious crime ‘revenge porn’ and all that is linked with this horrendous action are now in the hands of a legal team,” Bear’s statement read. “A victim himself — Stephen continues to face vicious trolling on social media, a crime itself that is being dealt with.

“To reiterate, Stephen has NOT BEEN CHARGED and is facing false guilt without any opportunities to put this right. The so-called victim herself has ‘named and shamed’ him on a daily basis — and has been revelling in the new attention. He has now been forced to make this statement to reply.

“As already reported, this is now a police matter and up to them to decide the facts of these immature and ridiculous rumors. Whilst this matter is ongoing, he would like to thank both the authorities and fans that have supported him. He feels passionately about other people that have been falsely accused of crimes and faced a wave of abuse. He will be actively campaigning for these people who have no platform in the future.”

Bear & Harrison Are Fan Favorites on ‘The Challenge’

Bear is known by Challenge fans for his three seasons, War of the Worlds, War of the Worlds 2 and Total Madness. Although he has never made a Final Challenge, Bear has had some electric moments on the show, including when he defeated Wes Bergmann in elimination during War of the Worlds 2.

Harrison has competed on two seasons, both with Bear. She was a part of War of the Worlds and War of the Worlds 2. Harrison impressed in her first season, making it all the way to the Final Challenge during War of the Worlds.

Both stars receive a lot of air time when they’re on the show and have been embraced well by fans. With the accusation from Harrison, it is unclear if Bear will ever be recast on The Challenge.

READ NEXT: The Challenge’s Georgia Harrison Reacts to Stephen Bear’s Arrest