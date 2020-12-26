The Challenge’s Georgia Harrison Rushed to Hospital in Dubai

Georgia Harrison, star of The Challenge and finalist on War of the Worlds, revealed that she was rushed to the hospital in Dubai and has been spending the holidays in hospital on an IV drip. The Love Island U.K. alum has been keeping her followers updated on her condition with multiple stories on Instagram.

Harrison, 26, is still in the hospital and on December 26 she revealed that the cause of her medical emergency was a ruptured cyst that was “severely infecting” her body. She went to the hospital in Dubai, where she’d been vacationing, on Christmas Eve and at the time, she said she would be staying for at least three days. She also confirmed that she had been tested for COVID-19 and it came back negative.

Georgia Updated Her Fans Throughout the Holidays as She Spent Christmas Day in Her Hospital Bed in Dubai

After sharing many updates about her fever and condition in the hospital, Georgia told her supporters what the diagnosis was: “I had a ruptured cyst without knowing and it has caused multiple organs in my body to become severely infected, my kidneys being the worst.”

She thanked the doctors for their work and added: “We’re doing our best to fight the infection but currently I am still suffering with fever when not on paracetamol and abdominal/back pain.”

On December 25, she said, “i’m stuck in the hospital this christmas on a constant drip and i even need to pee in a plastic box so the doctors can keep track… be grateful for your health , your family and your home this christmas and i just want to say how grateful i am for all of your support.”

Georgia’s fellow Challenge stars showed their support for the star, with Jordan Wiseley writing on one of her posts, “Merry Christmas, Georgia!! Sending my love.” Morgan Willett, who also appeared on War of the Worlds, wrote, “Merry Christmas, beauty! Praying for a speedy recovery.” Her partner Hunter wrote, “Merry Christmas” with a heart emoji

Georgia Appeared on 2 Seasons of ‘The Challenge’ & Made it to the Final on ‘War of the Worlds’

Georgia came over to MTV’s The Challenge after appearing on the third season of the U.K.’s Love Island and appeared on two seasons: War of the Worlds and War of the Worlds 2. On her rookie season, she was paired up with Hunter Barfield and made it to the final challenge, where she was medically disqualified on the first day and placed eighth.

She then returned for War of the Worlds 2 as part of Team U.K. and made it to the 10th episode until she was eliminated by Tori Deal. Georgia’s appearances on The Challenge were marked by her rollercoaster relationship with fellow Brit Stephen Bear. Earlier in December, Georgia accused Bear of filming them having sex in his house without her consent. She said he’d been posting the content to his OnlyFans page and profiting from “revenge porn.” Bear denied her accusation.

