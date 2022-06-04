MTV Announces Special ‘The Challenge’ Series Featuring Several Legends

After a few months off, MTV and Paramount+ recently announced a slew of “The Challenge” content on the horizon and the news continued with the latest release from MTV revealing that a six-part docu-series titled “The Challenge: Untold History” will be on our screens very soon.

The flagship show has had a staggering 37 seasons so far with more than 500 episodes, and the third season of its popular spinoff “All Stars” is currently airing on Paramount+. This summer, fans will also see “The Challenge: USA” air on CBS as part of another spinoff show culminating in a global competition against other countries’ “Challenge” stars.

According to MTV, “The Challenge: Untold History” will premiere this summer and will dive into the “MTV program’s conception, evolution and legacy” through the voices of its stars, producers, fans and more to reveal “the true story of the greatest competition series on television.” A sneak peek of the docu-series will be shown on June 5, 2022, during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The Docu-Series Will Feature More Than 30 Cast Members From the Series & Interviews With Many Other Key Figures

According to the network’s announcement, the docu-series will see more than 30 competitors from “The Challenge” share their insights and behind-the-scenes details from the show, including Wes Bergmann, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Aneesa Ferreria, Mark Long, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Darrell Taylor, Laurel Stuckey and Kam Williams.

In addition to these stars, famous fans of the show are set to appear as well, including Vernon Davis, Lindsey Jacobellis and Kim Kardashian. Davis has previously appeared on “The Challenge” as a reunion host while Jacobellis was a finalist on the spinoff “Champs vs. Pros.”

‘The Challenge’ Has Been Around for More Than 2 Decades & Has Been Through Many Changes Over the Years

“The Challenge” has been through many changes since its creation over two decades ago. It was first titled “Road Rules: All Stars” and then “Real World/Road Rules Challenge” and featured stars from both those MTV shows. Created by Bunim/Murray Productions, the executive producers are Julie Pizzi, Bradley Tiemann, Jacob Lane and Danny Wascou while Kristin Bihr is a co-executive producer. Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci are executive producers for MTV.

After many seasons, “The Challenge” began casting stars from other shows and now draws from several reality TV series, including “Survivor,” “Love Island” and “Big Brother.” Producers also began casting internationally and the latest season of “The Challenge,” the 37th season, featured 17 international reality stars competing alongside 17 stars from the U.S.

The show is known for its mix of intense competitions and eliminations, drama, and politics, and it features a cast of characters combining both returning veterans and new stars each season. Each iteration of “The Challenge” has some sort of theme, from rivals to exes to bloodlines, and BMX legend TJ Lavin has been the host beloved by fans since his hosting debut on the 11th season of the show.

A sneak peek of “The Challenge: Untold History” docu-series will air during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5 at 10 p.m. ET.

READ NEXT: CT Tamburello Hints at Going Head-to-Head With Johnny Bananas Devenanzio