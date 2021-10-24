Tori Deal Replies to Claim She Took Co-Stars on Vacation to Build Her Alliance

Recent episodes of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” have shown Tori Deal and Devin Walker seemingly in a close alliance with “Big Brother” stars Josh Martinez and Kaycee Clark, as well as Nany Gonzalez. Ashley Mitchell spoke about it on a podcast and claimed Tori took Josh and Devin on a vacation before the season to solidify her place in the alliance.

On October 22, Tori told her followers on Instagram that she addressed Ashley’s claims while recording this week’s episode of “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast,” but her response was edited out of the final episode, which is standard for the show to keep it at around an hour. On a video posted to her Instagram Story, she said, “I’ll address it right here, right now.”

“It wasn’t my trip!” she exclaimed. “Aneesa put the trip together for us and she couldn’t go because she went to go film ‘All Stars.’ I just got lucky to be on the trip, I didn’t f****** put that s*** together!” According to Instagram photos for Josh, Devin and Tori, the trip took place in February 2021, which is when the first season of “All Stars” was filmed in Argentina.

Ashley Told Johnny Bananas That Tori Was on the Outskirts of the Alliance & Took Josh and Devin on a Vacation to Mexico

The vacation conversation started during Ashley Mitchell’s appearance on Johnny Bananas’ podcast, “Death, Taxes and Bananas,” after the 10th episode of the season. She told the seven-time champ that Tori, Devin and the “Big Brother” alliance weren’t as close as the show made it seem and Kaycee and Nany gave her the impression that Tori was on the outskirts of their alliance.

She then told Bananas that on the heels of “Double Agents,” Tori “planned a big vacation” for Devin and Josh “to make sure that her friends were in an alliance and she would be extra safe.” Ashley added, “That’s the reason this game has changed a lot. People are definitely doing a lot of out-of-the-game politics.”

Ashley explained that Tori got a free hotel and decided to invite Devin and Josh despite having come off a season where they apparently butted heads and were on opposing sides of the house.

Tori & Devin Are on Team Emerald With the Entire ‘Big Brother’ Alliance on the Same Team

While Nelson Thomas and Cory Wharton’s strategy was to split up on two different teams to spread out their power and influence, the “Big Brother” alliance went a different route and filled the entire Emerald team with their allies: Josh, Kaycee, Nany, Devin, Tori and Emanuel Neagu, who was Kaycee’s partner before the format change.

Bananas mentioned on his podcast that he was surprised the entire alliance decided to join the same team because it’s a good strategy only if they keep winning. Once they lose a mission, he said they’re guaranteed to be going down into the Lair. So far, the team hasn’t had to worry about that as they’ve won the first two missions following the merge of competitors into three teams, but things can change quickly in this game.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

