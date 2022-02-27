The Challenge Star Revealed She Failed Her Audition for an Important Movie Role

Many “Challenge” stars have branched out after their time on “The Real World” or the early seasons of “The Challenge.” Whether it’s going into law like Evelyn Smith or Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin becoming a wrestling superstar and television personality, the possibilities are endless.

Trishelle Cannatella had a career in the entertainment industry as well but it wasn’t always smooth sailing as she revealed that she completely tanked an audition for an important role early in her career. During an appearance on Danny Pellegrino’s “Everything Iconic” podcast, Trishelle shared that she signed with a “really good agency” in Los Angeles soon after filming “The Real World: Las Vegas.”

“They represented some really good people,” she shared. “They were like, ‘Get out of reality, you’re just going to do acting.'” She was doing well, taking acting classes and pursuing a film and TV show career, when she said she did really poorly during a key audition.

Trishelle explained that it wasn’t just an open audition but that the director wanted to meet her in particular. “They had a role on, like it was the second ‘American Pie,’ it was like ‘American Wedding’ and it was for me to be [Steve] Stifler’s girlfriend,” she told the podcast host. “It was like a healthy-ish role.”

Trishelle explained that the night before her audition, she went out and got really drunk. “I went to like Saddle Ranch and got wasted,” she said. “I went to the audition, but I didn’t even know my lines. My agent was livid with me. I could have had the part. It was mine.”

The “Challenge” star spilled that she thought January Jones got the part instead. “It was somebody in that genre that got the part and ended up doing well after that,” she shared.

January Jones actually appeared in the third installment of “American Pie,” titled “American Wedding.” In that movie, she played Cadence Flaherty and the characters of Stifler and Paul Finch fought over her. After that role, Jones went on to have a successful career, most notably due to her TV role on “Mad Men.”

Despite missing out on that opportunity, Trishelle did appear in other films, such as “The Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning,” “Ninja Cheerleaders” and “The Scorned.” She also remained in the reality TV sphere, appearing on “Punk’d,” “Fear Factor” and “Dr. Steve-O” in addition to her “Challenge” appearances.

Trishelle competed on “The Gauntlet” and “The Inferno” as well as “The Challenge: Battle of the Seasons” in 2012. She made her return to the competition after a long absence for the inaugural spinoff season of “All Stars” in 2021. Beyond that, Trishelle became well known in the poker sphere, participating in many celebrity poker tournaments.

