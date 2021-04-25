Oscars 2021 Time & Channel: When to Watch the Academy Awards

The 2021 Oscars takes place Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on ABC. The 93rd Academy Awards, which is taking place at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, can be streamed through the ABC app or ABC.com. The in-person attendees will include the nominees, their guests, and presenters, in keeping with COVID-19 protocols.

Oscars 2021 Time, Date & Channel

U.S.: Those who are in the U.S. can watch the Oscars at 5 p.m. PST for those on the West Coast. People on the East Coast must wait until 8 p.m. EST on Sunday to watch the event on ABC, on April 25, 2021.

U.K.: For people across the pond who want to see the show, The Oscars will start at 1 a.m. GMT on Monday, April 26.

Australia: Viewers Down Under will be able to see The Academy Awards around 10 a.m. AEST on Monday, April 26.

Where Can You Watch the 2021 Oscars?

ABC will show the 2021 Oscars. Fans can tune into ABC for the linear broadcast. ABC will also stream the ceremony from its website. Like many other shows and programs, users will have to sign in with a cable TV provider or livestreaming service in order to watch.

There are also multiple streaming services fans can sign up for to watch their favorite celebrities. Some of these sites include FuboTV, AT&T TV, Hulu With Live TV, and Vidgo.

In addition to the awards show itself, this year ABC has added both a pre-show and a post-show. The pre-show is “Oscars: Into the Spotlight” and it starts at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT and the post-show is “Oscars: After Dark,” which will start immediately after the awards show ends, which is roughly 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

A scaled down, but still fabulous, red carpet will stream on the official ABC website or app, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET, the Academy’s official Twitter from 6:30 p.m. ET, or the E! network from 5 p.m. ET.

The Oscars Won’t Have a Traditional Host

Unlike many other award shows, the Academy Awards will not have a host center stage. The award show originally decided not to have a host after controversy over the years. In 2018, comedian Kevin Hart was supposed to host the 2019 Oscars, but he stepped down after old homophobic tweets resurfaced. At the time, Hart refused to apologize, saying he had already done so in the past, but he later apologized after stepping down.

Even though fans won’t see an entertainer for most of the night, there will still be plenty of celebrity sightings. Bong Joon Ho, Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Regina King and Bryan Cranston are among some of the presenters who have been announced.

Per Oscars tradition, the singers who have been nominated for Best Original Song will perform. All Best Original Song nominee performances will be taped in advance and aired on the pre-show, “Oscars: Into the Spotlight”, which starts at 6:30pm EST.

Best Original Song Performances:

“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas)

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite)

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” (Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Gransson)

“Io S (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)” (Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini)

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami…” (Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth)

