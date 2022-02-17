Pot Roast the Cat Died: ‘I Could Feel She Was Done Fighting,’ Owner Shared

Pot Roast the cat has died. Thousands of people on social media shared messages of grief and heartache after Pot Roast’s owner revealed that the feline TikTok sensation had died. Just earlier this month, Pot Roast’s mom shared that her cat had been diagnosed with FIV. Now social media is flooded with people sending condolences and words of comfort to Pot Roast’s owner. Here’s what happened to Pot Roast and how social media is coming together to support Pot Roast’s owner.

Pot Roast Died After She Was Diagnosed a Severe Case of FIV That Had Spread to Her Bone Marrow

Pot Roast’s mom (who keeps her name private on social media) shared the news on TikTok on the evening of February 6, announcing to her more than 930,000 followers that the beloved cat had died that morning.

She wrote, “My little bird flew away at 11:47 am this morning. When I saw Pot Roast this morning I could feel that she was done fighting and even though I wasn’t done fighting for her I let her go. She went to sleep in my arms. In the end it was just her and me. And I am grateful for every moment we had together.”

The video showed her holding Pot Roast close, the cat wrapped in a towel.

At the time of this article’s publication, the video already had more than 23,000 responses from people sending condolences to the beloved cat’s owner.

Although Pot Roast’s exact cause of death isn’t known, earlier that month, Pot Roast had been diagnosed with a severe case of FIV. Pot Roast’s mom said in a TikTok video that the diagnosis was a complete shock to her.

She had been documenting Pot Roast’s health issues, including a video on February 8 sharing that the cat was FIV Positive. The video received more than 2 million views on TikTok. She shared that Pot Roast had tested positive for FIV, which “blindsided” her because Pot Roast had tested negative as a kitten — as did all of her cats.

She said the veterinarian told her that Pot Roast’s FIV had progressed into her bone marrow, which was no longer making red or white blood cells. She said she was told at the time that Pot Roast was “living on borrowed time.”

The day before Pot Roast died, her mom had shared more details about the cat’s health struggles. She wrote on TikTok that Pot Roast was in the veterinary hospital, needed a second blood transfusion, and suffered a seizure from having low blood sugar. She said she was going to distance herself from social media for the time being because she didn’t know how much time they had left.

FIV (Feline immunodeficiency virus) is one of the most common cat diseases. It attacks a cat’s immune system, Cornell University shared, and can leave cats vulnerable to developing severe illnesses from bacteria, viruses, and other infections that might normally be minor. FIV is typically spread through bite wounds, but can also on rare occasions be spread when cats groom each other or share water bowls.

Pot Roast’s mom found Pot Roast in 2014 at Missouri University of Science and Technology. It was finals week of her sophomore year, and she attended an event where students could pay $5 to sit in a pen of kittens for two hours on campus to help relieve stress, The Pitch reported. Pot Roast was one of the kittens in the pen, and she paid for two hours with the kitten, and then immediately went to the animal shelter to adopt her.

After adopting Pot Roast, she learned the cat had numerous health problems, including stomatitis and feline herpes, The Pitch reported. She said she originally made her TikTok account as a way of keeping up with friends from college. Pot Roast’s owner is known for her dark sense of humor and short, funny videos. Recently, her videos had taken a more serious turn as Pot Roast’s health declined. She still tried to find some humorous moments to share, even in midst of so much heartache.

Pot Roast Trended on Twitter as People Across Social Media Platforms Shared Their Condolences

The internet was flooded with people sending condolences and words of sympathy to Pot Roast’s mom after she shared the news.

On TikTok, followers left heartfelt messages.

Kezia-Jai x wrote, “rest in peace, pot roast will forever be in all of our hearts <3 ❤️”

Alexis P wrote, “my heart is broken for you. ive been watching pot roast since the beginning. i cant believe this😭 my heart goes out to you💜”

Ellie wrote, “She passed during a full moon in Leo. When I see the moon now I’ll think of her. Big beautiful lion in the sky.”

Pot Roast also trended on Twitter after the news.

rest in peace to tiktok’s favourite taxidermy cat. fly high pot roast 🥺🕊 pic.twitter.com/xnHjGMkEUl — 니콜♡☾🇨🇦 (@SaintAIeXa) February 17, 2022

One person simply wrote, “We will miss you pot roast <3.”

we will miss you pot roast <3 pic.twitter.com/Lfq8mV5IKv — the gemma 🥚💛 (@sleeplessviolet) February 17, 2022

Another person wrote, “starting an emotional support group for people who are on pot roast (the cat) tiktok. i’m not doing well”

starting an emotional support group for people who are on pot roast (the cat) tiktok. i’m not doing well — feral (@smelsey_) February 16, 2022

