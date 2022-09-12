Queen Elizabeth II, who died at age 96 on Thursday, September 8, 2022, is being honored in a 12-day mourning period. Her body left Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday “at 10 a.m. local time and was slowly driven 175 miles to Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse. Onlookers lined the streets of the Scottish town, watching in silence as the hearse passed,” reports Page Six.

Transport of the Coffin

The Dean of the Chapel Royal in Scotland, David Fergusson proclaimed that the Queen’s “love of the Balmoral estate is well known, and being there latterly brought her great comfort,” CNN reports.

Procession to St. Giles

On September 12, the Queen’s coffin was taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral, where a formal service of remembrance was held. According to the BBC, “King Charles III, along with his brothers and sister, led the procession along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.”

Service in St. Giles to Receive the Coffin

Watch the Service

Play

Video Video related to queen elizabeth ii funeral procession photos and video 2022-09-12T12:45:14-04:00

The Queen’s coffin will rest in St Giles’ Cathedral for 24 hours, before it is taken to London, so that mourners may pay their respects, reports the BBC.

Upcoming Events

As per Harper’s Bazaar, on September 13, Princess Anne will accompany the coffin to London via aircraft.

During September 14-18, the Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall.

On September 19 the Queen’s coffin will be taken to Westminster Abbey, where the State Funeral Service will take place.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, “There will be a national two-minute silence held at midday on the day of the funeral, and after the service the Queen’s coffin will be taken to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for a televised committal service. Later that evening, there will be a private service with senior members of the royal family. The Queen will then be laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel, which is also the resting place of her parents, her sister Princess Margaret and her beloved Prince Philip.”

READ NEXT: Queen Elizabeth II’s Daughter, Princess Anne, Was Already at Her Side