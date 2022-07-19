Adrienne Bailon Goes off on Erika Jayne in New Interview

Even though Adrienne Bailon is not a member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” it doesn’t mean that she can’t get in the drama.

During a recent July 6 appearance on E! Daily Pop, the former “Cheetah Girls” star weighed in on her friend and former “The Real” cohost Garcelle Beauvais’ tiff with Erika Girardi, saying that way Girardi spoke to Beauvais’ son during her birthday party was “unacceptable.” During the July 6 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Girardi told Beauvais’ 14-year-old son to “get the f*** out” when he was trying to help clean up some of the floral decorations from his mom’s party at the end of the night.

“I think it would’ve been a very different situation had we seen that go down!” Bailon said during Daily Pop, explaining that she had left before Girardi went off on Beauvais’ son. “That’s completely unacceptable and I feel so sorry for him as a kid.”

Bailon also said about Girardi, “You should be so embarrassed.”

Bailon Also Spilled on Girardi’s Behind-the-Scenes Behavior at Beauvais’ Birthday Party

While on Daily Pop, Bailon also revealed what Girardi was like at Beauvais’ birthday party since both she and E! personality Loni Love were invited. The three of them worked together on “The Real” for the past two years. Beauvais joined the show in 2020.

“Erika was feeling some type of way,” Bailon said. “She was pulling us aside and having conversations with us, but we were a bit confused.”

Love also chimed in during the segment, “There was a lot happening at that party that I haven’t seen that they might show.”

Beauvais Spoke About the Incident Involving Her Sons During a Recent Interview

While speaking to Us Weekly on July 11, Beauvais spoke about the incident at her birthday party involving Girardi and her son, calling it “unfortunate.” She also explained that it was difficult for her to actually watch the scene back when the episode premiered on Bravo.

“It’s unfortunate that that had to happen,” Beauvais told the outlet. “But he’s good. He’s good.”

Beauvais continued, “It’s one thing to hear what someone said. It’s another thing to actually see the scene. It hurt and it was vicious.”

Following the July 6 episode, Beauvais posted a photo of her sons on Instagram, praising them for being “kind” and “respectful” to others. “This is an appreciation post for my sons Oliver, Jax, & Jaid,” Beauvais wrote in the caption of the photo. “You boys make me so proud… you are loving, kind, and respectful. You show respect to people even when they don’t deserve it. Respect is a reflection of your character, not theirs.”

In the comments section, some of her fellow “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costar left messages of support for the actress. “Sweet guys!” wrote Sutton Stracke. Kathy Hilton left a string of heart-eye emojis, while new “friend of” Sheree Zampino left a few crown emojis.

