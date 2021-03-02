Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star’s Daughter Receives Major Backlash

It’s hard to avoid the spotlight when your mom is one of the main ladies on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Lisa Rinna shares two daughters with her beloved husband Harry Hamlin: 22-year-old Delilah Belle Hamlin and 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Amelia Gray Hamlin has recently sparked controversy over an Instagram post. The model posted a series of three photos of herself, as seen above, with the caption, “whiplash got me like……” Hamlin has since turned off comments after getting accused of, “blackfishing” in the photos. “Blackfishing” is when a person alters their appearance in one way or another to appear Black.

Shortly after receiving negative comments about her appearance, Hamlin released a statement on her Instagram Story. She wrote on a black background, “im receiving a lot of comments in regards to my latest photo. I am being told that I am ‘black fishing’ – thank you all for educating me on this topic. I recently went on vacation in the sun, and with my Italian heritage I tan very easily.”

She added, “There is no self tanner involved. Or intention of looking darker than my own natural skin color. I had a lot of fun creating this look with no malice intention or offense.”

Amelia Gray Hamlin Is Not Afraid to Speak Her Mind

Hamlin has made headlines recently because of her new relationship. Rinna’s daughter has been dating Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy.

The two first began dating in late October, and they haven’t been afraid to show their flirty relationship. With Disick being 18-years older than Hamlin, many fans and friends have speculated about how serious their relationship is.

Over the last few months, both Disick and Hamlin have made their relationship more public. The two vacationed to Miami together earlier this month, and Hamlin posted multiple photos of she and her new beau. She captioned one photo, as seen above, “My dream man.”

The Bravo fan Instagram account @BestOfBravo posted a photo of her Instagram Stories with Disick. Many fans commented negative things like, “Please get this off my feed,” Hamlin snapped back. She commented on the post, “everyone can calm down.”

Late last year, Hamlin also took to Instagram to share a message to her haters.

“Ppl r extra weird and judgemental these days,” Hamlin wrote on her Instagram Story in late December. “People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time. People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more.”

Lisa Rinna Continues to Support Her Daughter

As many RHOBH fans know, Rinna is proud of her daughters, and she isn’t afraid to show it. Amelia Gray Hamlin posted a sponsored Instagram photo modeling Boux Avenue lingerie in February. She captioned the series of photos, “easy to practice self love in my @bouxavenue designed in london.” While many fans and followers praised Hamlin’s looks, one wasn’t too fond of the risqué pictures.

A user commented under Hamlin’s post, “@lisarinna wtf is wrong with u? U like what u see???? Discusting [sic].” Rinna replied to the social media troll, “What is wrong with you? This is my child.”

Hamlin’s other followers loved her look. “You look so healthy,” one user commented. “Keep it up :)” Another wrote, “Unreal” and “ohhhh hellllloooo.”

