Andy Cohen Calls out Ramona Singer

Ramona Singer didn’t ditch because of her vertigo!

Andy Cohen recently put “The Real Housewives of New York City” star on blast when she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on Tuesday, August 3. Cohen played a round of his classic game, “Do! You! Regret It!? Round 2” with Singer.





After asking Singer a series of questions about her 13 seasons on RHONY, Cohen then came in with a zinger. “Do you regret calling me today at 3 o’clock asking if you can get out of coming on the show … because someone offered you Lady Gaga tickets?” Cohen asked Singer with a laugh. Singer tried to avoid the question but Cohen continued, “Do you regret that?”

She laughed and confessed, “Yes.” Cohen then interrogated her knowledge about Lady Gaga, asking if she could name a song. Singer replied, “Um. You have me so flustered now. I can’t think,” to which Cohen gladly cried, “I knew it!”

Singer Also Addressed Rumors That She Wouldn’t Appear on the RHONY Reunion

Singer set the record straight on her RHONY future, as well. During the same WWHL appearance, Cohen read a question from a fan saying, “Will Ramona address how the rumors of her getting fired started, and did she really threaten not to film the reunion? Who started the rumors?”

The entrepreneur responded, “I don’t know, I kind of thought that Leah [McSweeney] did, but she told me she didn’t. As far as me not doing the reunion, I would never not show up for any position I have.”

Over the last few weeks, rumors have circulated that Singer will get axed from RHONY. “Ramona will not be invited back to the next season of the show, which is currently not in production for a couple of reasons,” a source told Radar Online in July 2021. “One, she is too expensive. She is the only lady that has been on the show from day one, (Countess Luann was demoted to ‘a friend’ before returning as a full-time cast member) and her salary reflects it.”

Another source told Radar Online that Singer caught wind of the reports that once Singer discovered Cohen was going to fire her, she would not show up to the reunion. “Ramona knows she will get destroyed at the reunion and refuses to subject herself to further scrutiny,” a source shared with Radar Online.

Many Fans Think Old Faces Will Return to RHONY

There may be a major cast shakeup approaching the ladies of the Big Apple. Many fans have expressed that they are less than thrilled with the latest season of RHONY.

Of course, when fans caught wind of the possible cast change, one former cast member came to many minds: Bethenny Frankel. One Bravo fan Twitter account @DorindaDeadly tweeted on July 14, “I’ve heard a certain skinny girl is in early talks for a comeback #RHONY.”

In the past, Frankel has shared she doesn’t have interest in returning to the series. One fan asked her to return to which she replied, “I AM NOT COMING BACK,” in July 2020.

Season 13 hit an all-time low when it came to its live viewership, according to @RatingsOnBravo via Twitter. The account wrote that only 764,000 live viewers watched the June 29, 2021 episode compared to last season when the series averaged more than 1 million viewers.

Rumors have since circulated that Bravo is looking to shake up the cast.

An insider told the Daily Mail on July 15, “All hell is breaking loose behind the scenes at the ‘Real Housewives of New York.’ While the cameras are down, the drama is continuing…Just like OC you can expect a cast shake up though.”

