Andy Cohen Shares Nod to RHONJ Star in New Selfie With Baby Lucy

Andy Cohen is documenting his parenting journey–with the help of “The Real Housewives,” of course!

In a new Instagram post on Nov. 9, Cohen shared a new selfie of him and his six-month-old daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen. In the photo, Lucy is wearing a pink and black leopard print onesie, as she sits on her dad’s chest.

“Waking up in the morning… feeling so many things ❤️,” Cohen wrote in the caption, referencing a song lyric from “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Gia Giudice, that went viral earlier this year on TikTok.

In the comments section, Gia Giudice responded, writing, “🤍🤍🤍.” Her mom, Teresa, also commented, leaving a string of pink heart emojis.

During season 3 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” which was filmed in 2011, the young Giudice sang a song for her Uncle Joe Gorga on the show. “Waking up in the morning, thinking about so many things,” Giudice sang at the time. “I just wish things would get better. I’m trying to get rid of them, but nothing seems to stay the same.”

The song then went viral years later on TikTok in 2021 and was even used as a sound by stars like Will Smith on the social media app.

Andy Cohen Recently Shared How a Famous Friend Helped Him Through a Rough Parenting Experience

While speaking with TODAY Parents in an interview published on Nov. 9, Cohen revealed that Sarah Jessica Parker helped him through a hard parenting moment this past summer. Cohen has two children, Benjamin Allen Cohen, 3, and Lucy Eve Cohen, six months, who were both born via surrogate.

“I was living next door to Sarah Jessica this summer, and I was really in the weeds,” Cohen explained. The star revealed that his son was going through a new stage of “tantrum-hood,” and was climbing out of his bed super early in the morning.

Cohen continued, “(Sarah Jessica) was just a good outlet for me for me to say, ‘I’m going through this. Is it normal? What do I do?'”

Cohen also said that Kelly Ripa lends a big helping hand to him. “Kelly and Sarah Jessica have been really great because I can text them at any time, and be like, ‘Ben is constipated,’” the Bravo exec explained. “Then I know immediately what to run out and get.”

Andy Cohen Has Revealed How He’s Juggling Being a Parent of Two

Going from a parent of one child to two is no easy feat, and Cohen knows that! While speaking to People at ByHeart’s Feed Fest in Nov. 2022, Cohen spoke about how he’s managing it all.

“Just when I think I’ve had a lot of really quality time with Ben, I have to go to Lucy and sit with her and I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I’m here,” Cohen explained during the interview. “It’s just about juggling time management with the two of them.”

Cohen also said, “I’m choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have. I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed.”

