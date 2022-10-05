Bravo Alum Says Andy Cohen ‘Is Scared’ of Erika Jayne

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 17, which was filmed in early 2022, Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff questioned why Erika Jayne still possessed $750,000 earrings. The jewelry was given to her by her estranged husband, former lawyer Tom Girardi, who has been accused of misappropriating client funds. The “Pretty Mess” singer stated she would continue to own the diamond earrings until she was legally mandated to return them. According to People magazine, Jayne surrendered the jewelry in July 2022, following Judge Barry Russell’s assertion that “settlement funds from the trust account created for a class action handled by Thomas’ firm Girardi Keese were used to pay for the diamond earrings.”

During season 12, episode 19, the “Pretty Mess” singer shared that she was hurt by the comments Beauvais made about the earrings while filming a January 2022 episode of the talk show, “The Real.” She stated she would have liked to be notified of the “Coming to America” star’s remarks before the episode aired.

During a September 2022 episode of her podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show,” co-hosted by her husband, Rick Leventhal, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd shared her thoughts about the RHOBH season 12, episode 19 scene with Jayne and Beauvais.

Kelly Dodd Discussed the RHOBH Cast & Andy Cohen

While recording the “Rick and Kelly Show” episode, Dodd shared that she would have been “upfront” about her comments regarding Jayne’s earrings if she were Beauvais.

“I used to do this when I was on [RHOC] I always said something that I said upfront to get ahead of it because I didn’t want to backpedal or act like an idiot. I would have went right up to her and said, ‘hey, I spoke about you on The Real, here’s a heads up.’ And there would have been no problem. She should have,” said Dodd.

She then revealed that she believed the show’s stars are fearful of the “Pretty Mess” singer.

“They are all scared of Erika, they’re all scared of her, it’s weird,” asserted Dodd.

She went on to say that she believed Bravo producer Andy Cohen is also afraid of Jayne.

“Even Andy Cohen’s scared of her and he’s like ‘well they just didn’t like the way she answered the questions.’ For whatever reason they are all – I guess the show wouldn’t really have anything if it wasn’t for Erika to be quite honest,” said the former RHOC star.

Erika Jayne Spoke About Her Issues With Kyle Richards

In RHOBH season 12, episode 17, Minkoff argued with Jayne about the earrings. The 39-year-old stated that “all [she] think[s] about are victims,” to which Jayne replied, “I don’t give a f*** about anybody else but me.” Kyle Richards shared that she was upset by the 51-year-old’s response and asserted she was “not showing any compassion.”

“Why am I showing compassion for people that are dogging me for something I didn’t do?” asked Jayne.

Following her disagreement with Richards, the “Crazy” singer left the “Halloween” actress’ Aspen home to go to a hotel with Diana Jenkins and Dorit Kemsley.

During a September 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Jayne explained why she decided to stay with Jenkins and Kemsley instead of Richards.

“I don’t feel welcomed there. I don’t feel welcomed in a place where my friend Kyle is, you know, yelling at me, not understanding where I am coming from,” said the mother of one.

While filming the “RHOBH After Show,” Richards also commented on the situation.

“I felt really emotional when I came back and I saw that she had just left my house. Like I don’t even know how she packed up so fast. She was out of there. It felt weird too because she went to Diana’s, who she doesn’t really know. She’s a newer person, you know, that she’s met,” shared the reality television personality.

