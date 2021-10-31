Bethenny Frankel Exposes ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Cast

Even though it’s not her franchise, Bethenny Frankel is mentioning it all when it comes to the behind-the-scenes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

During an October 26, 2021, episode of her podcast, Just B, Frankel spoke about her cameo on the West Coast franchise during season six, when the cast met her at her house in The Hamptons. Frankel claimed that the ladies were acting two-faced towards Erika Girardi, who was the new castmember at the time, and wanted Frankel to do all of their dirty work.

“I’ve been in a crossover episode, I was in that episode when Erika came over to my house, they were all sending me things ahead of time that she was in, sending me sexy videos that she was in, they were telling me about her, rolling their eyes,” Frankel alleged during the podcast. “That wasn’t the caliber of person they wanted for Beverly Hills. They also thought she was boring.”

Frankel continued, “They brought her over to my house, and they hadn’t said a single thing to her face. They wanted me to be the person that said what they were thinking. I got it, and I understand why the producers wanted that as well. They tiptoe the most. The Beverly Hills Housewives are terrified to say what they really feel, they have to say what is politically correct and what will not be taken wrong. They are the most calculated in that regard.”

Even though she may be snarking on them now, Frankel, at one point, was very good friends with star Kyle Richards. However, the two unfollowed each other on Instagram earlier this year, which Richards spoke about during a June 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“She unfollowed me, and I was like, ‘well, why do I wanna follow someone who doesn’t follow me?’” Richards explained at the time. “I just said, okay, well I don’t need to keep up with her either, then.”

Richards continued about Frankel, “We still talk and text, we text to check in with each other, but she, like, unfollowed a lot of people and I was like, I unfollowed her, too.”

Frankel Got Dragged Into More ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Drama Recently

It looks like Frankel’s podcast can be quite controversial, as she dragged herself into another “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” drama in September 2021, after she claimed that she had already known about Erika Girardi’s money troubles for a few years. Frankel claimed that her late fiancé, Dennis Shields, was owed money by Girardi’s husband, Tom Girardi.

“Dennis said to me, ‘He doesn’t have it like that. He owes me money. He owes me half a million dollars. I know this other guy he owes a million and a half dollars,'” Frankel said about Girardi during a September 16, 2021 episode of her podcast. “He doesn’t have money. He owes everybody money.’” And I go, ‘What are you talking about? How is she flying around on [private planes]?’ And he said, ‘It’s because he’s using people’s money to support her lifestyle. He’s using the company’s money to support her lifestyle.’ Dennis said this. And I said, ‘What are you talking about?’”

Frankel continued,“ And Dennis was like, ‘Yeah, no, he owes me money and it aggravates everybody.’ I said, ‘Why would he do that?’ He goes, ‘He can’t say no to her.’”

Fans can catch the final part of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 11 reunion on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

