Real Housewives React to the Death of ‘Legend’ Betty White

Real Housewives from across many cities reacted to the death of iconic actress, Betty White.

TMZ was the first to report the death of the beloved American actress and her agent later confirmed the news with People.

Betty died on December 31, 2021, just 17 days shy of what would have been her 100th birthday.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent, Jeff Witjas, told People in a statement. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

Now, the Real Housewives are chiming in with tributes of their own for Betty.

Various Real Housewives Celebrated the ‘Most Amazing Woman in Hollywood’ With Social Media Tributes After Her Death

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Adrienne Maloof, shared two photos of herself with Betty who she worked with for the American Humane Society.

“Tonight I will be toasting to the most amazing woman in Hollywood, Betty White. It was wonderful to work with you! An animal rights activist and TRUE American icon. The world was blessed to have you,” she wrote.

RHONY’s Carole Radziwill shared a photo of the cover of People and a headline announcing her death with the caption, “That pretty much sums up 2021, RIP #BettyWhite”

Former RHOA’s Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared a photo of Betty with the caption, “So sad!! RIP Betty White she was just a couple weeks shy of 100.”

Many Housewives shared various photos and articles of Betty on their Instagram stories with broken heart emojis including RHOD’s LeeAnne Locken, RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna, RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps who called Betty a “legend”, and RHOP’s Ashley Darby who shared TMZ’s article.

“Real Housewives of Orange County” former star Braunwyn Windham-Burke shared an article about Betty’s support of the LGBTQIA community and RHOA’s Kim Fields shared a post by Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, Bernice King, explaining Betty’s impact on helping Black actors in the early 1950s. She captioned the post writing, “It’s @berniceaking with the win for A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE.”

RHOC’s Heather Dubrow Guest-Starred On ‘Hot in Cleveland’ Alongside Betty White in 2013





Real Housewife of Orange County Heather Dubrow Gets Hot in Cleveland Real Housewife of Orange County Heather Dubrow talks about her guest star role on Hot in Cleveland! 2013-01-18T21:53:03Z

In January 2013, “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, Heather Dubrow had a guest-starring role on “Hot in Cleveland” the same show Betty was starring on.

According to The Daily Dish, who reported on the appearance at the time, Heather “takes a hilarious turn as Emmett’s wife, a woman who had already despised Victoria, but becomes even more furious with her when she walks in on Victoria and Emmet in bed together.”

“It’s been incredibly fun being on the set,” Heather told TV Land on January 19, 2013, What an incredibly talented group of women and it’s fun just to watch the process. It’s very seamless. Obviously, they’ve been working together for a few years and it’s obvious. I was so excited when I was leaving the other day and Betty White was getting into a car and she saw me and she blew me a kiss and it was so sweet and it just made me feel really welcome and I really appreciated it.”

At press time, Heather has not posted about Betty’s death.

