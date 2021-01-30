Brandi Glanville Weighs In on Erika Jayne’s Divorce

It looks like former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville has a lot to say about Erika Jayne’s impending divorce.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, she weighed in on Jayne’s breakup and going through a divorce while in the public eye. “It’s really hard to go through a divorce in the public eye. I did that once on Housewives,” Glanville revealed during the podcast episode. “I don’t think people get how hard it is to have all of your dirty laundry out there and then, she’s going to have to relive it in six months when it airs.”

Glanville continued, explaining that she had reached out to Jayne. “I sent her a direct text one night telling her this one really hot guy was getting a divorce and she should get with him, but that was it,” Glanville said. “I wanted to send her some support but I’m sure the last thing she needs is another person telling her what to do.”

Glanville was a member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Seasons 2-6.

Other ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Cast Members Have Weighed in on the Divorce

Eileen Davidson shares her reaction to Denise Richards’ storylineEileen Davidson talks to Andy Cohen about the latest season of RHOBH. Hear Andy Cohen Live every Monday & Wednesday at 10amET/7am PT, only on Radio Andy. SiriusXM 102, and anytime on the SiriusXM app. Follow Radio Andy on Twitter/Instagram: @RadioAndySXM 2020-11-09T18:23:41Z

Glanville is not the only former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills member who has weighed in on Jayne’s divorce. During a November 9 appearance on Andy Cohen’s radio show, Radio Andy, former star Eileen Davidson shared her opinion on Jayne’s love life.

“I hope she’s okay — that’s what I texted her,” Davidson revealed to Cohen. “Divorce is not that unusual, so… whatever. I hope they’re both well, they’re both really nice people, I like ’em.”

Erika Jayne Is Allegedly Divorcing Her Husband Due to Infidelity

Although Jayne’s husband, Tom Girardi, is currently facing a handful of lawsuits, Jayne claims that she is divorcing him due to infidelity. In December 2020, Jayne posted and then quickly deleted screenshots of her husband’s alleged mistress to her Instagram page. Jayne also named the alleged mistress, Justice Tricia A. Bigelow, writing that her husband had allegedly paid for her plastic surgery and her bill at the department store Saks Fifth Avenue. One message that Jayne posted read, “Tonight was fantastic. Really. But it would be a whole lot better if I were f***ing you.” Another read, “Miss you babe. Makeup sex?”

A source also told People that, “The reason she divorced Tom is because he was cheating on her with multiple women.” The source also added that Jayne had “known about his infidelity for years.”

“When she was performing her last week on Broadway, he left her high and dry and was frolicking around town instead of supporting her and attending her shows,” the source revealed to People at the time. “She realized she would never be a priority to him and that was her breaking point.”

The source continued, claiming that it wasn’t the current lawsuits that had sparked the couple’s divorce. “The split was a long time coming. The lawsuit just coincided with her decision to leave him,” the source said.

READ NEXT: Lisa Rinna Responds to Vicki Gunvalson Diss