Brandi Glanville Comments on Lisa Vanderpump’s Horse Accident

Brandi Glanville is not holding back.

While appearing on the February 7 episode of former “Below Deck Mediterranean” star Hannah Ferrier’s podcast, Dear Reality, You’re Effed, Glanville spoke about Lisa Vanderpump’s recent horse accident.

On January 30, TMZ broke the news that Vanderpump had fallen off her horse and had to be taken to the hospital as a result. Later, on Instagram, Vanderpump revealed that she had a “badly bruised back,” and 4 fractures in her leg, which she had to undergo surgery for. According to the post, Vanderpump is back at home and resting.

“I heard that she got seriously injured, and I obviously don’t want anyone that I hate to even get hurt physically,” Glanville said during the podcast appearance. “I would like to hear that she lost all of her money. That would make me happy.”

Glanville continued, “But everyone’s like, ‘Aren’t you happy?’ Like, I don’t want people being thrown from horses and breaking their legs… Like, if it was a money situation or if her show got canceled, maybe. But no, I don’t want that for anyone, at all.”

Glanville and Vanderpump were cast members together on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons 3-5. The two started off as close friends, but things hit the fan between them during season 4 after Glanville accused Vanderpump of bringing tabloid magazines on their trip to Puerto Rico that had gossip about Kyle Richards and her husband in them. Glanville was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons 3-5, and a “guest” during season 2.

Vanderpump Thinks That Glanville ‘Takes It to a Whole Other Level’

During a December 2017 appearance on E!’s Daily Pop, Vanderpump didn’t even want to mention Glanville’s name when she was asked by host Catt Sadler if the two could ever reconcile their friendship.

“Who?” Vanderpump responded at the time, according to the outlet.

Vanderpump continued, explaining that when Glanville gets into arguments, she takes it a step too far. “I think she takes it to a whole other level,” Vanderpump said. “I don’t want to want to dignify that with an answer.”

While speaking with TMZ on February 2, Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, admitted that he would not allow Vanderpump to ride horses ever again after her traumatic fall. Todd was with her when she fell off the horse in late January.

“When I saw her thrown off, I couldn’t believe it I was in shock,” Todd told TMZ. “I ran over there and she was just…on the floor. And she knew that she’d broken her leg straight away. She just said ‘I’ve broken my leg, I’ve broken my leg.’”

Todd continued, telling the outlet, “I think maybe that was her last ride. I wouldn’t let her ride again. Our horse was a gentle horse. A Cavalia horse, perfect. He was amazing. Something spooked him. And you never know when that’s gonna happen.”

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is currently in production, and is expected to air sometime later this year.

